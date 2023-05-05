.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
PRESTON — A 55-year-old local man accused of murdering his wife in Franklin County on Sunday told police she first attempted to kill him, according to court records.
Douglas James Gildemeister, of Preston, was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder and failure to timely report a death to law enforcement. He also faces a felony enhancement for using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
Court documents and police records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained identify the woman who was killed as Gail Gildemeister, 58, also of Preston.
The investigation into the incident began on Monday when Douglas arrived at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Preston to report that he was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife the night before that ended with him fatally shooting her, police said.
Douglas arrived at the sheriff’s office with a witness, who deputies did not identify in their report. The witness said that Douglas first contacted him via text message at 7 a.m. Monday asking him to take care of his dog, according to the report.
The witness said that while driving with Douglas to go and get some lunch, Douglas told him that Gail had pulled a gun on him, that he was forced to shoot her and that she was dead inside of their RV trailer in Franklin County, police said.
The witness stated that Douglas “seemed off,” according to the report.
The witness told deputies that Douglas had a handgun resting on the floor of the truck near the center console when he confessed the shooting to him, police said. The witness advised Douglas not to grab the gun and then the pair exited Douglas’ truck and entered the witness’ vehicle before heading to the Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.
The witness told deputies where Douglas’ truck was parked and advised them that the gun should still be located on the floor of the truck, police said. The witness said he did not know any other details about the incident other than Douglas told him that Gail suspected him of cheating on her, police said.
Police then contacted a second witness who said Douglas had called him earlier Monday and told him that he and Gail had been drinking Sunday night and got into an argument, according to the report. The second witness also reportedly said that Douglas told him Gail suspected him of cheating on her.
Deputies attempted to interview Douglas, but he asked for an attorney and the interview was ended.
Douglas was allowed to make a few phone calls before he was arrested, said police, adding that during those phone calls he said, “I’m numb,” “I didn’t do anything wrong,” and “she tried to kill me,” according to the report.
Douglas allowed deputies to photograph his person and clothing, with officers noting that he had a fresh cut on his left leg and a scabbed abrasion with dried blood on his left forearm, police said.
Deputies also swabbed Douglas’ hands for gunshot residue and that the test revealed a presumptive positive, indicating that he had recently discharged a firearm, police said.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Gildemeisters’ RV just after 1 p.m. Monday and located Gail, who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report.
Idaho State Police detectives were called to the scene to assist in the investigation and noted several concerns with the positioning of the body and other forensic evidence that did not corroborate Douglas’ story, police said.
Investigators estimate Douglas reported the death to the sheriff’s office about 12 hours after Gail was fatally shot, police said.
After arriving at the sheriff’s office on Monday with the first witness and informing deputies of Gail’s death, Douglas was arrested, charged and booked into the Cache County Jail in Logan, Utah.
Douglas appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $500,000.
Douglas is due back in court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, Douglas faces no less than 10 years and up to life in prison.
