PRESTON — A 55-year-old local man accused of murdering his wife in Franklin County on Sunday told police she first attempted to kill him, according to court records.

Douglas James Gildemeister, of Preston, was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder and failure to timely report a death to law enforcement. He also faces a felony enhancement for using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime.


