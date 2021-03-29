POCATELLO — A man had his nose bitten off during a fight outside a Pocatello bar early Sunday morning, police said.
The fight happened around 1:10 a.m. during a birthday party celebration at the Odyssey Bar, 250 E. Center St., police said.
The incident unfolded when two Pocatello area men got into an argument at the party inside the bar that soon turned physical and continued outside of the bar.
One of the men pinned the other man to the ground outside the bar and began punching him repeatedly in the face, police said. At this point the man being punched grabbed the other man's head and bit his nose off, police said.
Someone at the bar quickly retrieved the severed nose and put it on ice so that it could be reattached, police said.
Pocatello police and fire units responded to the Odyssey and the man whose nose had been bitten off was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
According to Pocatello police, PMC staff members said Sunday that they would be able to reattach the man's severed nose.
Further updates on the man's condition were not available on Sunday, police said.
The other man did not require hospitalization, police said.
Police said they cited both men for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Both men will remain free pending the adjudication of their cases because police do not take people they cite into custody but rather order them to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.
Pocatello police said at this time they are not releasing the names of the two men involved in the incident.