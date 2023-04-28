...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM MDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as this
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Police are actively looking for a man who was shot during an alleged home invasion in Logan last week.
On April 22, law enforcement responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a gunshot in the early morning hours. A homeowner also called 911 and said he had shot one man after three individuals entered his home.
According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, first responders found Julio Dalton Lopez, 29, in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Lopez was transported to a hospital on the Wasatch Front for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a warrant was issued for his arrest. But when released from the hospital, Logan City Police Department Lt. Brad Franke said Lopez was able to “avoid capture” by officers and “fled the area.”
Franke said police are actively searching for Lopez, who currently faces one count of first-degree aggravated burglary filed with the 1st District Court.
No other individuals believed to be involved have been charged at this time, Franke said.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, police located a white SUV leaving the area just after the incident. Three occupants were found in the vehicle and all were detained and interviewed. One man invoked his right to an attorney, the affidavit states, while another said Lopez was dropped off at the home and the individuals called 911 after hearing a gun shot. Another told police he stayed in the vehicle and watched Lopez enter the home after knocking on the door.
“He stated he could hear a confrontation and scuffle, then he said about a minute later, he heard a gunshot. He said he saw Julio get kicked out of the residence and scream about being shot. He said they all left in the vehicle and were shortly after stopped by police,” police wrote.
The homeowner told officers he heard knocking, opened the door and was attacked, police wrote, being struck several times in the face by an unknown person. He told officers he got away, retrieved a firearm and fired.
“He stated he ‘dragged’ the shot individual outside, locked the door, and called 911,” the affidavit states.
Franke said the individuals had a previous relationship and the incident was “part of an on-going dispute.” Also, Franke said all the individuals have had “extensive involvements” with law enforcement.
“Not all the people involved have been cooperative,” he said.
