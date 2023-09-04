Robbery suspect
The Logan City Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual suspected of stealing more than $20,000 in supplies from a local construction site.

The person of interest is seen in the attached image.

Those who might know this person or have any information of his whereabouts should call 435-716-9483 or 435-753-7555.


 

