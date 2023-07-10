Logan police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 17, allegedly involved with a recent rash of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts in the area.
Police are attempting to identify at least two individuals alleged to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts in Logan.
According to Logan City Police Sgt. Ryan Blau, the individuals are believed to be juveniles, possibly between the ages of 12 and 17.
“Right now we’ve had a small rash of burglaries, nothing large scale,” Blau told The Herald Journal. “Hopefully it doesn’t get to that point.”
He said three to five vehicles have been burglarized over the past couple of weeks, and there has been three to four auto thefts. The thefts occurred after the culprits found keys left in the vehicles, Blau said, explaining that it appears those who stole the vehicles used them for joyrides or to get from point A to point B. The drivers’ seats were pushed up near the steering wheel, making authorities believe it was juveniles who stole the vehicles.
The vehicles have since been recovered in the valley, Blau said, but noting investigations continue in an effort to locate the suspects.
The police department published an image of two individuals caught on a home’s security camera, believed to be involved with the crimes, Blau said. However, he said additional details about the alleged suspects are unavailable.
In recent weeks, several vehicles also were targeted in “smash and grab” crimes at area parks, in which items of value such as purses or other belongings were left unattended in locked vehicles and the culprits smashed windows to retrieve the items.
Blau said he does not believe those crimes and the recent rash of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts are related. A motorcycle also was recently stolen, and later found.
Anyone with information about the vehicle burglaries or auto thefts, or who might know the individuals pictured in the police image, should call authorities at 435-716-9481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.