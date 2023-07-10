Auto thefts

Logan police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 17, allegedly involved with a recent rash of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts in the area.

Police are attempting to identify at least two individuals alleged to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts in Logan.

According to Logan City Police Sgt. Ryan Blau, the individuals are believed to be juveniles, possibly between the ages of 12 and 17.


