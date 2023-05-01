...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- The river has reached its minimum for the day and is
increasing again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet expected late this evening.
Additional peaks above flood stage are expected Tuesday,
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Brigham City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenagers who allegedly ran away from a treatment center.
JHenry Carroll, 16, and Jack Payne, 15, was last seen at Catalyst RTC, an addiction treatment center for juveniles in Brigham City.
Police said parents of the two teens have been contacted and neither boy has made any attempt to reach family in California. A witness reported, however, that the two teens made plans to head in that direction, first to Ogden, then to Salt Lake before heading to Los Angeles.
One of the juveniles is believed to have friends at a skate park in Weber County, police said.
Police describe Carroll as being 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police originally reported he was last seen wearing dark jeans, black coat, and black shoes, but later said he may have been wearing white Air Jordan shoes.
Payne is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans with white shoes.
The police department, which posted the pictures and information on its Facebook page, thanked the public for the comments and messages it already received on Monday. It said all leads are being investigated.
Anyone with information about the teens or their whereabouts should call law enforcement at 435-723-5227.
