A “Support Our Police” rally is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Friday in front of the Logan Tabernacle to show solidarity with law enforcement officers amid ongoing protests over racial discrimination in policing.
The rally is to support the “good changes (that) have been made to the law enforcement laws” and “to commend the police force on their efforts to serve the public,” stated rally organizer Jill Ostergaard.
The rally will also recognize Hyrum resident Jason Harris, who keeps going to work at the Perry City Police Department despite still recovering from a kidney transplant.
“Under the stress of all this it’s been really hard for him to recover,” Ostergaard said. “But he goes to work and his wife is asking, ‘Why do you do this?’ and he says, ‘When I wanted to become a police officer, I took an oath to serve the community, and that’s what I’m going to do.’”
The rally isn’t meant as opposition to other movements but rather as a show of support for the positive things that law enforcement officers do, Ostergaard said.