Results from the Utah People and Environment Poll are showing a positive shift in Utahn’s perceptions of climate change — reflecting a growing understanding among residents of its impacts and causes.
The UPEP is a survey that was conducted earlier this year to assess Utahn’s perceptions and opinions on a variety of environmental issues to provide insight to the state’s decision makers on a range of topics.
Peter Howe, a Utah State University professor in the department of Environment and Society — one of the lead researchers for the poll — contributed questions to the study relating to Utahn’s perceptions of climate change and whether it is human-caused.
Howe has spent the past 12 years researching how people around the world, specifically Americans, think about and respond to big environmental risks — particularly climate change. This year he decided to focus his efforts on Utahns.
“We’re interested in understanding how Utahns tend to think about climate change and what sorts of policies Utahns support because it is a big issue that is affecting all of us,” Howe said.
To understand this, Howe and others with the poll crafted several questions relating to climate change and environmental issues of great importance to the state. Respondents were also asked their opinion about whether politicians should be doing more to address issues such as climate change, drought and air quality.
Additionally, Utahns were asked how much they are talking about climate change with their friends and family, if they supported clean energy projects and whether they think clean energy is a solution to climate change.
The results show Utahns have started to change their minds in recent years when it comes to the reality of Utah’s environmental issues, and are increasingly seeing both climate change as happening and caused by human activities.
In 2020 and 2021, according to the report, 7% of Utahns thought climate change was not happening. This year, 4% feel that way.
Additionally, the report states there are now fewer Utahns who think climate change is happening by natural forces — with 58% seeing it caused by human activities in 2020 and 66% in 2023.
These results, Howe said, mirror the perceptions of most Americans.
Environmental issues have become increasingly apparent in the everyday lives of Utahns — something that may be driving this shift, Howe said.
The drying of the Great Salt Lake, increased temperatures, drought and poor air quality are some examples of problems at least partially attributable to climate change, he said — the rapid population growth from in-migration the state has been facing could also be attributed.
The biggest change in Utahn’s perception of the topic Howe has seen is the extent to which people think climate change is affecting them personally.
“We’ve seen some pretty dramatic increases in the percent of people who think that global warming or climate change will harm them personally or will harm their region,” Howe said. “It seems like Utahns are noticing the effects of climate change here at home.”
The poll found a large majority of Utahns support locating new solar and wind energy projects near them, with more than 70% saying they would support a new solar or wind energy project within 30 miles of them. Fewer than 50% wanted new coal, natural gas or nuclear plants.
Howe found it interesting how many Utahns said they were talking about climate change with their friends and family in the results.
“That’s an important question because that’s often one of the first things that people can do if they want to start addressing climate change is to talk about it with people who they care about and who they think will listen,” he said.
About 50% of people said they talk about climate change often or occasionally with their friends and family, the report states — a number that has stayed low in other states across the country, he said.
“There may be something going on here that’s leading us to be talking about and thinking about climate change as somewhat of a more high-profile issue,” Howe said.
