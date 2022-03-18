Smartphones are everywhere, yet in the digital sea we all seem to be swimming in, an old way of getting the word out is still going strong: event posters.
In Logan there are at least a couple of dozen places where a steady rotation of posters appear, announcing concerts, theater shows, bike races, marathons, seminars and a wide range of other events.
Their placement is strategic, usually about eye level in areas of high foot-traffic or where people seem to linger such as storefronts, the waiting areas of restaurants, digital display screens and even some old-fashioned bulletin boards at places like the Caffe Ibis and Taggart Student Center on the Utah State University campus.
Some of posters seen around Logan are utilitarian — just the facts — but others are cleverly designed to attract eyes, and still others are works of art.
Why have posters shown such staying power in society when so many other messages are delivered on devices?
“I don’t know why they’re still going strong, but I can tell you that almost every event that happens on our Logan campus has some sort of poster that goes with it,” said USU Trademarks and Licensing Director Heidi Adams, who reviews all campus posters for potential license infringements or legal problems.
Adams said the continued effectiveness of posters is evidenced by how many people show up to the events they promote.
“They definitely work. I think it’s because people are out and about walking past them and seeing them. It’s not something that people have to look at their phone for, it’s not something they have to go out looking for, it’s just something out in the spaces that they’re walking through daily,” she said.
Providence artist Bob Bissland, whose poster designs are familiar to most Cache Valley eyes even if people don’t associate a name with them, has thought a lot about the impact of words and pictures on large sheets of paper.
“One thing with posters I’ve always thought is that they’re very egalitarian, meaning people from all walks of life see them,” Bissland said. “That can be in a laundromat, and somebody that doesn’t have a smart phone and doesn’t have a laptop can still get that information and maybe go to the Gardener’s Market or go to a concert at the university or go to the Mountain Man Rendezvous. I’ve always looked at it that way. You don’t know who’s going to see it, so you design to grab attention and kind of give the person a gift.”
For the past 15 years, Bissland has designed every poster for the Cache Valley’s Gardener’s Market. His distinct style has also been on display with posters for the Jazz Kicks Band and Moondog Ball. In 2018, one of Bissland’s Kicks Band posters won the “Gold Award” in the the Graphis International Poster Competition.
So Bissland has naturally given his craft a lot of thought, both from an artist’s perspective and by way of dissecting the dynamics of what makes posters work. He also can get a bit philosophical about it all.
“You know, the thing with posters … humans are still tangible objects and a poster is too, as opposed to pixels, so they’re a little bit more grounding in reality,” he said.
Bissland described his creative process this way:
“When I start a poster I try to think of something, not necessarily a gimmick, but something that might be interesting and maybe mysterious, maybe fun, maybe kind of quirky to catch somebody’s attention, and then at least you’ve got their attention for 10, 30 seconds. I first try to hit the emotional side of somebody, and then the words are generally the intellectual side.”
Though making an obvious effort not to sound like an art snob, Bissland said few of the posters he sees around town thrill him. However, he is a fan of Salt Lake City artist Leia Bell, who for years designed unique posters for the Kilby Court concert venue and some big-name indie music shows.
“Off and on over the years I have seen some good posters (in Cache Valley), but I don’t know anybody up here now doing posters who is focused and interested and spends time on it instead of just knocking something out,” he said.
He noted that some posters are produced from templates that allow users to just plug in pictures and information, “but at that point it no longer has soul.”
“The main purpose with posters is communication,” Bissland said. “There are posters that are straight forward solutions to the problem, meaning they might just have type. Clear communication is generally good communication, but often too if that communication is boring then you’ve lost your audience immediately.”
The posters of both Bissland and Leia Bell will probably never be labeled boring, but creative and daring poster artists like them can get close to the line when it comes to mainstream standards of taste.
USU’s Heidi Bell said her department tries not to be the taste police, as it were, when they clear posters for display on campus.
“It’s definitely not one of the first things that come to mind,” she said. “It’s all kind of a free speech type of thing.”