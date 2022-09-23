utah flags

Rudger Palmer walks through a display of potential Utah State flags on Friday outside of the Historic Courthouse in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning.

The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.

