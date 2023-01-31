The west side of Logan experienced a power outage Tuesday morning. Officials say it may have been one of several weather related outages in the northern region.
The local outage started just before 9:30 a.m. and power was reestablished at 10 a.m., according to Logan Light & Power Director Mark Montgomery.
“We had most of the western side of the city out of power during that time,” Montgomery wrote in an email to The Herald Journal.
Montgomery said there are two feeds into Logan powered by Rocky Mountain Power’s transmission system. The transmission line at a substation located around 1800 North and 800 West was the one affected.
Weather in Logan as of late has included inversion, several inches of snowfall and subzero temperatures. On Monday, temperatures at the Logan-Cache Valley Airport sunk to -29 degrees — conditions that led to schools postponing their usual start times.
Peter Sinks, an area in Logan Canyon known for having one of the coldest temperatures ever recorded, hit a low of -60.1 degrees Monday, according to data from the Utah Climate Center.
Though the details of this morning’s outage weren’t immediately available, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Jona Whitesides said “freezing fog” in the northern region had caused a handful of outages in northern Utah and southern Idaho.
“We’ve had a couple lines down because of that,” Whitesides said. “Weather has been a contributing factor.”
