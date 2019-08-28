This week’s free Canyon Conversation hosted by Stokes Nature Center will take a look at human interactions with Logan Canyon over the years.
“We will start by looking at the indigenous people that lived here,” said Patrick Kelly, the director of education for the center. “From there we are going to be moving chronologically through some of the major human groups and impact groups that came through.”
Some of these other groups include the fur trappers, territorial settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the hydro power companies that have used the water in the canyon.
“It is something that I really enjoy thinking about, how interactions with the land change,” Kelly said. “It is always good to look back and reflect and then be able to look forward and see how we want to interact with that space in whatever way makes sense for us.
Kelly is excited to share the stories he has been collecting about the history of humans in Logan Canyon. One of the ones he finds the most interesting is the drama that ensued between the different city and private hydroelectric projects in the canyon.
According to Kelly this included price wars and possibly the flooding of a city job site by a private company, however, the historical accounts on this differ.
“Also something that is really interesting and powerful is looking at the ecology of Logan Canyon and how that has changed because of human interactions,” Kelly said.
One of the examples of this he gave was the extinction or removal of certain species from the canyon in the last 150 years, including bison, bighorn sheep, brown bears and wolves.
Kelly is hopeful the presentation will lead people to reflect on their own relationship with the canyon.
“Being able to look at the diversity of how different cultural groups or historical groups interact, we can then look at our own individual behavior,” Kelly said.
The event will from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Stokes Nature Center, 2698 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan.