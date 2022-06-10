Five members of the Cache Valley Historical Society’s board retired from their positions on Wednesday night as dozens of members and residents gathered to elect the society’s new board and conclude its 2021-22 lecture series.
Three members joined the new board for the 2022-23 season, with Brad Armstrong set at the helm as the new society president for the year.
Courtney Cochley, who ended her term as the society’s president on Wednesday after more than three years in the position, estimated 100 residents of Cache County are currently members of the society, a number that has remained consistent over the past five years.
She believes membership has grown by 15 or 20 people this year alone, as some locals decided to become members after attending lectures.
“Our best attended lectures reach over 90 attendees, but every now and then we only have 40 people in attendance,” she said. “I think that varies depending on the date, time of year, and the subject matter. I have noticed attendance has been lower overall this year than in the past, but I think, especially earlier in the season, people were still wary and cautious of gathering in groups and attending events.”
Wednesday’s lecture, featuring long-time historical society member and program director Scott Bushman, had more than 60 attendees and closed the series that runs fall to spring.
Bushman presented on some of the first settlers in Cache Valley, specifically focusing on the Elkhorn Ranch along the Blacksmith Fork River and the story of the Garr family. The Garr family is known for one of Utah’s earliest state Supreme Court battles in 1906 where there was a dispute over John T. Garr’s $100,000 estate following his death.
During Bushman’s presentation, Cache Valley resident Merilyn Hovey Wright added her familial history to the lecture, as she is a descendant of the Garr’s. Though not a member of the society, Wright said she heard about the lecture on the radio and wanted to attend to verify the oral history she was told growing up.
“It was a fascinating talk, and who knows what the absolute truth of the story is,” she said. “You hear history from one side, and you hear from the other, but I’m really glad that the history can get straightened out.”
Wright said the Garr family story she knew was one where the family looked out for one another, especially Johnny, whose children were involved in the court case. After the lecture Wright said she wants to continue to verify her family’s history from what she knows and what Bushman learned from written and oral history.
Bushman said Wright’s story is one of the things that makes the historical society and the Cache Valley community great, that everyone has a story.
Moving forward into planning for the 2022-23 season, Bushman will remain on the board but assume a new role as scholarship director. He wants the Cache Valley Historical Society to continue working to get event attendance back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, our numbers, we were doing really well and we have some good speakers,” he said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “But since the pandemic, it’s been really hard to schedule, and people have been reluctant to come out. Once we started meeting at the Cache County Courthouse, our numbers have increased but not to what we were seeing before.”
While the society plans for the next season of events, lectures and meetings will remain on the second Wednesday of every month. They do not meet in July or August. Bushman said he believes the society will continue to meet at the Historic Cache County Courthouse for most lectures.
Bushman said the society’s next event will be in September — a historic home tour open to the public.
Cochley said the tours are set for Sept. 10, but the society is still looking for people to open their historic homes for the tours. The first lecture of next season is slated for Sept. 14, but she said they do not have speakers selected.
As the society moves into a new board year, Cochley will remain on the board and hopes to continue to foster interest in Cache County history.
“Our lecture series will return and alongside it in the fall we will announce scholarship applications for university students doing a faculty supervised project somehow related to Cache Valley history, western history,” she said. “We cover kindergarten up through college students’ education of local history, so there’s lots to look forward to.”