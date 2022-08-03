hyrum museum

Jami Van Huss talks about a companion exhibit to the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling display about water, Wednesday at the Hyrum Museum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After winning the Award for Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History in June for a project related to Bear River water history, the Hyrum City Museum has seen an increase in partnerships and overall influence, according to museum director Jami Van Huss.

“There are the short-term effects of the benefits during the program, but I feel like the long-term effects are just exponential,” Van Huss said. “To me, those are the biggest benefits of these types of things, the networking and the infrastructure.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you