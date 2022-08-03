After winning the Award for Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History in June for a project related to Bear River water history, the Hyrum City Museum has seen an increase in partnerships and overall influence, according to museum director Jami Van Huss.
“There are the short-term effects of the benefits during the program, but I feel like the long-term effects are just exponential,” Van Huss said. “To me, those are the biggest benefits of these types of things, the networking and the infrastructure.”
Initially, Van Huss knew her team would play a role in the project, entitled “H2O Today in the Bear River Heritage Area,” but she didn’t expect to be leading the charge.
Following a change of plans, it was decided that Van Huss, her museum curator Courtney Cochley, Cache Daughters of Utah Pioneers museum director Sharon Johnson, and exhibition designer Gail Griswold would be in charge of a six-month long project concerning the history of water in the Bear River Heritage Area.
The Smithsonian’s “H2O Today” exhibit traveled to seven different counties in the area and served as the main piece for the project. Van Huss and her team were able to recruit 33 additional partners to help raise over $60,000 for the finished product. In total, the project consisted of 13 exhibits in 23 locations, as well as numerous trainings and educational programs.
The tour’s events and exhibits looked at water through numerous different lenses. Anything from natural water-color painting activities, to the history of the Shoshone people and their relationship to the Bear River. Between all the events, over 11,000 people interacted with the project.
In the application for the award, the team had to provide rigorous details regarding how the project came to be, its overall influence, as well as references and critical evaluations.
In reference to the “Bear River Boa Ogoi: The River is Life Exhibit,” one evaluation noted, “I love how this tells a full-circle story about the (Shoshone) band’s relationship with water.”
Gail Griswold put together an exhibit tagged “Blessed by Water Worked by Hand.” It consisted of seven black-and-white pictures with a painted mesh layer over the top of them. The exhibit was completed by partnering with Rebecca Anderson, a public historian and lecturer at Utah State University.
The ability of Van Huss and her team to collaborate with so many different organizations and groups was part of what ultimately led to them receiving the award.
The initial press release from the American Association for State and Local History noted, “With such a breadth of partners, activities, and resources, over a large geographic area, this project was a tremendous and bold undertaking and created a long-term impact on many communities throughout the region.”
The association also stated the award is, “The most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.”
“It’s just nice to know that the little guys get recognized too,” Van Huss said.
As of now, the museum is run by Van Huss, Cochley and one intern from USU. Van Huss hopes they can eventually get at least one more salaried employee to expand the museum’s education programs.