Flag retirement

Michelle and Rod McNeely of the Preston Elks have collected numerous American flags for a flag retirement ceremony to be held along with other 9-11 memorial events on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Preston.

 Photo courtesy Michelle McNeely

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Preston Elks Lodge will have their second annual 9-11 Memorial Remembrance starting with a parade at 12 p.m., following the same route as the Festival of Lights on State Street ending at Preston City Park. Veterans and first responders are invited to participate in the parade. There will be an opening ceremony following the parade.

The public is invited to attend the event. Throughout the day there will be a free barbeque, vendors, entertainment, education, films about 9-11, DIY projects for children, and an American flag retirement ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

