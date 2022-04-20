Preston held the 82nd annual Bennett Cup music competition on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14 at the Preston High School Auditorium. The competition began in 1940 as a vocal competition. In 1966 Floyd and Barbara Bennett began sponsoring it to benefit aspiring young musicians in the community and during their 28 years the piano and instrumental portions were added. Later, strings were also added. Since the Bennetts retired in 1994, the event has been sponsored by the Bennett Cup Committee.
On Wednesday the instrumental and piano portion of the competition was held. Of the 21 contestants, 15 played the piano. Sarah Hamatake, Hal Briggs, and Kylee Fullmer were the judges.
First place in piano went to senior Mickayla Robertson, daughter of Leo and Alecia Robertson. Her selection was “Praeludium” by Felix Mendelssohn. Freshman Rachel Gilbert, daughter of Blake and Kristi Gilbert, took second place playing “Scherzo Op. 16 No. 2”. In third place was senior Ty Jepsen, son of Kerry and Melinda Jepsen. He was not listed on the program.
In the instrumental section senior Luis Herring, son of Carol Herring and Joseph Herring, took first place with a number on the xylophone, “Rush B” by Andrew Wrangell, and accompanied by Sarah Kateifides. Second place went to senior Anson May, son of Andy and Whitney May. He played a Baritone Saxophone solo “Sonata (Movement III)” by Ronald L. Caravan and was accompanied by Violet Conrad. Joy Malcolm, daughter of Ian and Crystal Malcolm, took third place. The sophomore, who played a clarinet solo, was not listed on the program.
Thursday evening the vocal and string competition commenced with 27 contestants, seven female vocalists, four male vocalists, and 16 string players. Judges were Mark Emile, Dr. Cory Evans and Jeanette Evans.
Senior Jackie Palmer, daughter of Dana Palmer and Stephanie Palmer, singing “Blue Moon” by Richard Rodgers and accompanied by Sarah Kateifides took first place in the female vocalist category. In second place was junior Sadie Moosman, daughter of Andrew and Tiffany Moosman, singing “On My Own” by Claude-Michel Schonberg and accompanied by Connie Jensen. Megan Jensen, daughter of Tammy Jensen, was the third place winner. The junior also sang “On My Own” by Claude-Michel Schonberg. Rebecca Serr was her accompanist.
In the male vocalist section was senior Nick Nielson, son of Jeff and Tara Nielson, with first place. He sang “Danny Boy” by Frederic Weatherly and was accompanied by John Wright. Senior Aaron Li, son of Jesse Li and Hai Xin Li, placed second singing “No Siate Ritrosi from Cosi Fan Tutte” by W.A. Mozart and accompanied by Alice King. Senior Zade Sayer, son of Brandon and Jessica Sayer, took third with “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” by Richard Rodgers. Connie Jensen was his accompanist.
For the string competition junior Estee Hull, daughter Bryan and Season Hull, won first place with a banjo solo, “Blackberry Blossom and Cincinnati Rag Medley” by Bill Anderson with a traditional song. Junior Erwin Jenkins, son of Jon and Lana Jenkins, placed second with a violin solo “Temp di Minuetto” by Fritz Kreisler. His accompanist was Anna Gray. Third place was captured by junior violist Lucy Zollinger, daughter of Lance and Tess Zollinger. Her piece was “Concerto for Viola: Movement II” by Georg Telemann and she was accompanied by Tamara White.