Anyone who attended Preston's rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Fowlkes performs all across the United States including the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Midwest Horse Fair. She is known for her Roman Riding where the rider stands with one foot on the back of each of two horses driven as a pair around the rodeo area.
Her performances include trick riding, a flaming Roman ride, and Liberty/bridle-less exhibitions with her grey American Quarter Horses
Fowlkes attended school at the University of Tennessee where she received a bachelor's degree in nursing and got her start in trick-riding performance as one of Dolly Parton’s lead performers at the Dixie Stampede in Pigeon Forge as a rider/dancer.
The mother of two has been performing for more than a decade, and when COVID shut down performing freeing up her schedule, she maintained her skills by training others in “all facets of equine arts and performing. There is so much more to this industry than just knowing the “tricks!”,” she said.