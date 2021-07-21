Cement sidewalks buckling in the heat isn’t anything new in warmer climes, but it is new in Preston.
City workers who have cared for public infrastructures in Preston over the last four decades say they have never seen this in Preston before.
Since mid June temperatures in Preston have remained higher than usual, often remaining in the high 90s and low 100s. Like other materials that expand with heat, cement has absorbed the high temperatures long enough that they expanded, causing the buckled sidewalk.