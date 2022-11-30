IHC

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. About 10% of non-emergent, pre-scheduled procedures were delayed at the Utah children's hospital this week as the hospital deals with an "unprecedented" surge in RSV cases.

 Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune

Primary Children’s Hospital announced Monday that it is delaying some pre-scheduled surgeries and inpatient procedures as cases of the respiratory illness RSV surge among local children.

About 50 such procedures have been delayed at the Intermountain children’s hospital this week, amounting to about 10% of previously scheduled procedures, hospital spokesperson Jennifer Toomer-Cook said Monday afternoon.


