...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County,
and Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to
heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending
by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most
locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including
the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong,
gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting
of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. About 10% of non-emergent, pre-scheduled procedures were delayed at the Utah children's hospital this week as the hospital deals with an "unprecedented" surge in RSV cases.
Primary Children’s Hospital announced Monday that it is delaying some pre-scheduled surgeries and inpatient procedures as cases of the respiratory illness RSV surge among local children.
About 50 such procedures have been delayed at the Intermountain children’s hospital this week, amounting to about 10% of previously scheduled procedures, hospital spokesperson Jennifer Toomer-Cook said Monday afternoon.
These delayed procedures are non-emergent, but would have required a young patient to recover in a bed for more than a day, such as with certain extensive orthopedic procedures or complex abdominal procedures, for example, Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious diseases expert with University of Utah Health and Primary Children’s, said.
“We are not going to delay any surgery that is going to endanger any child,” Pavia said, “but we know it will cause some inconvenience, and maybe some expense.”
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.
