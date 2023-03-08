Prodigy Brewing, which opened shop in downtown Logan last July, recently had its liquor license suspended.
A sign outside the brewery and restaurant, located at 25 W. Center Street, notifies customers that, temporarily, they will not be able to purchase alcohol at the establishment.
Manager Wongsar Vann said he’s not worried. The suspension is only for 10 days and the restaurant, what he calls an “upscale pub,” will be back to serving alcohol on March 16 – just in time for St Patrick’s Day.
What’s more, he said, the returning customers have been supportive and patient.
"The customers feel our pain but are still supporting us,” he said. “We’re just not selling any alcohol right now.”
Instead, it is serving “mocktails,” non-alcoholic drinks. Vann and his crew even have a name for them: “We’re calling them Prohibition Mocktails,” he said.
Vann said the suspension happened because in November the establishment failed an undercover sting. A server knew the procedure to ID customers, he said, but had failed to scan an identification. That customer turned out to be an undercover law officer.
Vann said he and his team got to choose when the license suspension would occur, and they chose spring break, a time when he said restaurants in the valley usually are less busy.
Still, he is looking forward being able to sell alcohol again and to celebrate with St. Paddy’s Day.
Among the pub’s offerings is a 100-year-old recipe of beer cheese.
