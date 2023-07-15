Koopman Fit4Mom

Meghan Koopman poses for a portrait on Thursday in Hyde Park. Koopman is the owner of Fit4Mom Cache Valley.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

FIT4MOM Cache Valley celebrated its first anniversary on June 8. The group has franchises across the country, this being the first in Cache Valley. Owner Meghan Koopman saw a need for mothers in the valley and opened her own FIT4MOM franchise last year.

“We have an amazing team of instructors and a playgroup captain who organizes our playgroup, and somebody helping with social media,” Koopman said. “We have been very fortunate, the FIT4MOM Cache Valley team is amazing.”


