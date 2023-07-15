FIT4MOM Cache Valley celebrated its first anniversary on June 8. The group has franchises across the country, this being the first in Cache Valley. Owner Meghan Koopman saw a need for mothers in the valley and opened her own FIT4MOM franchise last year.
“We have an amazing team of instructors and a playgroup captain who organizes our playgroup, and somebody helping with social media,” Koopman said. “We have been very fortunate, the FIT4MOM Cache Valley team is amazing.”
While Koopman was living in the Washington D.C. area, she was introduced to FIT4MOM as a first-time mother. She became a member and said she loved the classes that were offered.
“When we moved here, I thought this is something the community in Cache Valley really needs and I think moms around here would love,” Koopman said. “That is how it came to be, I decided to start a franchise here.”
Koopman is a mother of six children and said the most difficult part of this endeavor is being a business owner and a mother.
“But it is actually such a blessing because I am able to run a business and include my kids in the business at the same time,” Koopman said. “I can take my kids to class with me and there aren’t that many jobs where you can do that. So that really has been a blessing.”
Koopman answered additional questions about her business:
What does this group and organization offer?Fit4Moms Cache Valley offers fitness classes and community for moms in all stages of motherhood. Most members aren’t just coming for a great workout, they are coming for a community.
It’s that in-person physical interaction for moms that can be hard to come by. Motherhood is so amazing, but it can also be very isolating at times. So much of our society doesn’t make that easier sometimes.
We give that village and community of support to moms where they can come and not only feel supported but be surrounded by those who are on the same path they are walking.
What growth have you seen?
We have seen a lot of growth; it has been fun. Honestly it has been amazing to watch moms make those friendships. To see our moms make those deep personal relationships just by coming to class. Those mom-to-mom friendships are so valuable, and they can be really rare and hard to find.
It is hard to make mom friends, especially when you are a brand-new mom. All of this is built around the workouts. You come for the workouts but stay for the community, which is something we say a lot.
It has been amazing to watch moms to get and give advice or have someone to talk to who understands what they are going through, like sleep training and toddler life or even just commiserating about the little sleep they got the night before.
What does a group like this mean for women in Cache Valley?In addition to the workouts we provide, we provide playgroups twice a week, mom meet ups every month and all sorts of opportunities for moms to be together.
But really at our core is the idea that moms don’t have to make a tradeoff between taking care of themselves and taking care of their kids.
This is why our central offering, stroller strides, is built to incorporate kids into their workouts. Our classes allow moms to bring their kids with them to workout instead of finding childcare. I know in the valley moms struggle with finding a gym that has childcare. You don’t need to find childcare with Stroller Strides. You can bring your kids; they can be part of it too.
We keep the kids engaged and having fun with songs, bubbles, books. We also keep the strollers moving, which keeps the kids entertained. Not only do our moms feel good about getting a great workout in for themselves, but they love that their kids are also having a great time.
What are your goals for the future?
My biggest goal is to always have a place for moms to feel welcomed, valued and loved. Motherhood is awesome but it is also hard. Just having a place that always has an open door for moms to come and make mom friends.
Spend some time for themselves but also not have to feel like they have to put their kids in childcare if they don’t want to. Just to have a place like that in the community is important. My goal is to spread the word so that more moms know that it is an option.
Anything else you would like to add?
Our newest class we added over the summer is a mom-only class. So, while Stroller Strides is often the class you hear talked about most, we do have a class offering for moms only if there are moms out there looking for that.
Let’s say they have older kids that aren’t in strollers any more or working moms, this is a 6:15 a.m. class.
More information on FIT4MOM Cache Valley can be found online at cachevalley.fit4mom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.