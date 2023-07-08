Katie Booth likes all varieties of home furnishings, but her favorite look to a home is a mix of old and new.
Her artistic bent and passion for creating pleasant home styles led her to open a homeware and furniture shop last September called Surround Home, located at 585 W. 100 North, Suite D, in Providence — something she calls her “creative outlet.”
“I love all things home. I love the feel that a collected home gives and I wanted to bring all of the things I love to our valley,” she said. “We pair modern and classic, antiques and things like that. I love the juxtaposition.”
Booth, a longtime resident of the valley, said she enjoys helping people spruce up their homes to their own taste and personal trends, or what she calls “defining your style.”
“I think your style isn’t just one specific thing, it can be a mix of different styles altogether,” she said. “That’s always been my jam, to mix and old and new. … I feel like once people step into our store, they see that it is unique, that it’s pretty special and they tell their friends and family.”
Though she says marketing is not her forte, that aspect of the business has definitely been a learning curve for her — Instagram and word of mouth have helped a lot.
Booth, who has five employees and is always finding new avenues to broaden her ability to help customers, answered additional questions about her business:
Why open a home furnishings shop?
I’ve been doing client/interior design work for a few years. I didn’t love the client work of it, but I love the industry so much, and I thought there was a void in our valley of collected quality homewares.
Where do you get the items that you sell?
I source them from antique shops, and places like the Round Top Antique Fair in Texas; there’s a bunch of vendors I source from. It’s kind of a treasure hunt for me. I search high and low. I spend most of my time on sourcing new and vintage items all over the country, in Europe and Australia. We carry home décor, art, pillows, throws, kitchen accessories, furniture. A lot of the art I carry is from local artists.
We sell a ton of home décor, candles, soaps and lotions. Also, people can come into the store and we help them with furniture layout; we special order furniture. Last year was rougher (getting items) than it has been this year. The lead times are getting shorter, which is helpful.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
The creative side of it. I love being in the shop, putting together different displays, different fabrics and textures and colors. I just love being creative with it all. I love the feeling that home gives us, that feeling like we can create our own styles. ...
I love vintage items and antiques, anything that is kind of quirky with a history. I think sprinkling vintage and antique items add character and soul to a home. I don’t love that model home look. I want it to look like people live there, that it has personality.
What’s the most challenging thing about the business?
For me, it has been the marketing, trying to get the word out, trying to figure that out and running the business side of things. … But I’ve got five employees who are awesome. They’re friendly and great and very helpful. I use Instagram and word of mouth has been helpful.
What plans do you have moving forward?
I'd like to expand our furniture shows and ability to special order furniture, and I’d like to hold more workshops in the store. … We’ve only done one so far and it was really successful. ... We had people come in the store, had demonstrations … it was a great turnout. We’re gathering ideas for future workshops. We do have a sale coming up on July 10-13, a warehouse sale where people can get up to 40% off select items. We’ll have a little bit of everything.
It sounds like Cache Valley is a good place for your store.
I was born and raised in Logan, and now live in Providence. There is nowhere else we’d rather be. We have some connections in the valley and see returning customers and meet new ones. It’s fun to meet people and help them with their homes.
