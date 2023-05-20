DeVon Laburm Juniper Systems

DeVon Labrum poses for a portrait at Juniper Systems.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As the CEO of Logan-born Juniper Systems, DeVon Labrum goes to work each day knowing he has a committed and dedicated team focused on building cohesive strategies for his business.

According to him, Juniper Systems — a manufacturing company that designs and creates rugged handheld devices and tablets for data collection — is a “family-oriented” business where employees work together to overcome challenges and succeed together.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.