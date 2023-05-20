As the CEO of Logan-born Juniper Systems, DeVon Labrum goes to work each day knowing he has a committed and dedicated team focused on building cohesive strategies for his business.
According to him, Juniper Systems — a manufacturing company that designs and creates rugged handheld devices and tablets for data collection — is a “family-oriented” business where employees work together to overcome challenges and succeed together.
“It gives me a lot of pleasure to associate with such high caliber people that are committed to a similar cause and committed to each other and to the company and to our success,” Labrum said.
This year marks the company’s 30th year providing mobile workers with “hassle-free” data collection equipment, according to a press release issued by the business on Tuesday. In reflecting on the 25 years Labrum has been a part of the business, he said he has witnessed the company successfully overcome many challenges.
“I think we’ve become a respected leader in the rugged mobile computing space, and we’ve provided meaningful careers for nearly 200 individuals and their families,” he said.
According to Labrum, Juniper Systems — which originally primarily served the agriculture research market with weigh systems and data-logging handheld computers — was founded in 1993 under the name HarvestMaster by Ron Campbell. But really, Labrum said, the story begins long before that.
Campbell is one of the founding members of Campbell Scientific — a provider of rugged data loggers and data acquisition systems that will be celebrating 50 years in 2024, Labrum said. After Campbell left Campbell Scientific, he started another company called Omnidata where he helped design and develop the first weighing system for Juniper Systems.
In 2001, the business changed its name to Juniper Systems with the design and development of mobile field computers, which, according to Labrum, gave the company the opportunity to expand.
Now, Juniper Systems supports five markets including geospatial, research and commercial agriculture, natural resources, utilities and public services and industrial. The business provides tools to those seeking to collect data in adverse environments, Labrum said, including extremely cold or hot climates.
In this week’s business profile, Labrum shares a glance at the past 30 years of business at Juniper Systems:
What do you provide for your different customers?
The largest market that we are involved with is what we call geospatial, which is primarily land, survey and construction. Surveyors use our equipment — tablets used to run their control software — to control their lasers and total stations for their construction sites and whatnot.
For research and commercial agriculture, we have weighing systems for research agriculture for collecting weight and moisture data on research trial plots.
For our natural resource market, we provide technology for foresters doing timber inventories in the forest or log scaling type activities in the log yard. Environmental type applications fall within that market space as well.
For our utilities and public services market, we provide municipal asset management, utility meter reading, military and similar municipal type applications.
Our industrial market covers a wide range of things including mining, oil and gas exploration, pipeline corrosion monitoring, facility maintenance and asset management, or warehousing or other industrial type applications.
How does Juniper Systems contribute to the local economy?
We’re an industry leader in providing mobile field computers and tablet computers, GPS equipment and the like in the various markets that we serve. So, you might see our equipment in use in some of those applications here, even in the valley, such as our tablets on survey poles or tripods on a construction site, or on a research combine up at the university.
In addition, we employ nearly 200 individuals, most of which live here in the valley and contribute to the local economy. We’re a resource for those families making a living and raising their families here and being able to contribute in a meaningful way to the local community.
What are the most popular products produced by Juniper Systems?
We don’t have a real large portfolio, so most all of our products are quite popular. I’d say that we have a couple of different versions of tablet computers that are ruggedized, meaning they’re shockproof, dustproof, waterproof and so on, so they are really popular products.
We have some precision GPS equipment that is really growing in volume for us and the company that is becoming a real key product for us. And then in the research agriculture space, our combine weighing system is also very popular in that market space. We enjoy a large share of the market.
What is the largest market Juniper Systems supports?
Our largest market right now is the one we call geospatial — that’s land, survey and construction. The products sold into that market space bring the most revenue to the company. It’s just the largest market space in terms of volume of use of our products in all the markets that we serve.
What accomplishments has Juniper Systems made in the past 30 years?
I would say there’s a lot of accomplishments for the company. But you know, our focus has been to grow lasting partnerships that help workers thrive, and that means partnerships and workers both inside as well as outside of the company.
Ron Campbell, the founder of the company, has been an incredible example of doing this throughout his life and throughout the history of this company. He’s been a great mentor and has been so for many of those employed by Juniper Systems over the years.
Our focus on building long-lasting partnerships and helping workers thrive has been sort of the mainstay of who we are, and it’s really driven the success and the accomplishments of the company over the years.
We have a list of 15 values that guide our decisions and have really driven the development of the culture that we have here as a company. The last value listed on that list of values is we persevere, and I think that’s been a big accomplishment also.
We’ve successfully been able to overcome many challenges over the years, coming together as a team with a united strategy and with a focus on steady, continuous and profitable growth, which has really led to a lot of accomplishments.
What are some goals on the horizon for Juniper Systems?
To stay on the course. We’ve had a lot of success over the last 30 years, but we recognize that in order to exist for another 30 years and beyond, we have to continue to be innovative in our product development, and stay focused on the things that are important to us as a company, in terms of our culture, and in the way that we do business and in the products that that we bring to market.
We have to be really selective in how we are investing our resources to continue profitable and stable growth. And again, being able to stay the course and building upon the legacy that we have and continue to focus on building those long-lasting partnerships that are going to help workers thrive.
