...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late Saturday morning by 1200 PM
MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion, mainly eastern areas near
canyons.
* WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Ulises Rosales poses for a portrait at La Chispita Bakery on Friday in Logan.
Walking into La Chispita Bakery and Mexican Food is good for the senses. An onslaught of fresh aromas greets visitors, prompting them to pull out their wallets and partake of the foodie goodness.
Located at 47 W. 1000 North in Logan, the establishment is a cross between diner, fast-food, and grocery. And, of course, bakery.
Owned by Ulises Rosales and his wife, Rosa, the shop has been in business for at least two decades, serving customers near and far in the same location it started all those years ago, according to Ulises.
He meets new customers all of the time, but always smiles at the familiar faces he sees return time and again for their favorite meals.
One popular menu item is the shop’s tacos, but Ulises said the full meal plates also are popular. Customers can select any number of fresh single items or plate options, including burritos, fried tacos, and even seafood, among other foods.
Besides the fresh food plates and individual items, the shop also sells baked goods and a variety of drinks.
Nestled in the same complex as other local staples, such as Takara Sushi and Al’s Sporting Goods, the site is a busy traffic area and a good location for shoppers looking to grab a bite to eat while in the vicinity.
La Chispita opens at 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. As expected, the lunch and dinner hours are the busiest for the establishment. It is closed on Sundays.
As for Ulises, he keeps much busier than his store’s hours. It’s a good thing he enjoys what he does, because he spends a lot of time at the establishment — he and his three employees, as they keep busy creating food, some of it long before the customers arrive; food that not only tickles the senses but that fills bellies.
Ulises is a man of few words, but that’s OK. He allows his food to speak for itself.
Asked what he enjoys most about running his business, he said it is both the food and the people — the same two things that have kept him in business these past two decades.
And hectic schedule or not, he doesn’t plan on going anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.