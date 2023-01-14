For Vickie Craw, founder and director of Logan Music Academy at 3002 N. Main St. in North Logan, the business she owns with daughter Brianna Krause encompasses much of her life. She describes it as being fun, entertaining, and fulfilling work—in part, because it’s a way for her to serve the community.
Craw and Krause started the academy with 12 students in 2017, but today the mother-and-daughter team has a student body of between 300 and 320.
What began as a means to provide supplemental income for Craw when her husband became ill has turned into an impactful business that has helped many students learn and hone their skills in voice and music. It also has turned into a great way for the duo to serve the community.
“We taught voice and piano out of our homes for a lot of years,” Craw said. “My dad, Dallas J. Elder, a prominent businessman and builder in the community, when he was getting older, came to me and said he wanted to leave me something, not just money. He asked, ‘What do you want to do?’”
She thought of maybe running a housing project, something small that she could manage like a fourplex, but he reminded her of her talents and how she should use them to do something that she was passionate about and that would make her happy for years to come. In the long and short of it, he helped her get the business off the ground. Her daughter, Brianna, joined her.
“When I went to start the business, I said, I think I can do it if she can join me,” Craw said. “At that point she had three little boys and felt she would have more flexibility working with me and so she decided to come on board. She is the artistic director.”
Craw said her husband, Scott Craw, was also supportive of her years of teaching music and her desire to get the business going. When he died in 2019, the academy, as predicted, became a blessing in her life. Her father passed away in 2018.
“He helped us get here,” she said of her dad.
Craw told The Herald Journal that she believes the academy is different than other music schools in the valley. In this week’s business profile she shares why, as well as some of the things that the academy takes pride in every day.
What helps you get up in the mornings?
I know people are depending on me. I want to make sure that, for the kids who are planning to come to lessons, that things are ready for them. Every morning I get up and have things to do on the business side of things, but I also start looking at emails and responding to questions. I don’t like to keep people waiting; I like to get back to them.
And it’s fun. I like having something that is fun, artistic and educational to bring people in, whether it’s kids or adults. If I don’t get out and get going, who is going to do it? I’m the cog that makes sure everything is running.
What makes Logan Music Academy unique?
We’re the only one like us in the valley. What makes it unique is we only concentrate on private music lessons. That’s all we do. We’re not a big retail store. We’re not contracting our spaces out to piano or guitar teachers who want to teach a few lessons. We hire our teachers as employees. We have a beautiful studio that is safe … you don’t have to go into a stranger’s home to learn.
It is a unique set up where we have a lobby with eight classrooms with eight big windows. All of our teachers have been vetted and checked and have a lot of experience. … We have a front-desk person at all times, and a child is never left alone with a teacher.
We just do things on a different level than what you’d get if you were to go around the corner to grandma’s house.
How did the academy function during the pandemic?
We opened in January 2017 and were doing great. When COVID came and started closing everything down, we had to pivot and went to Zoom lessons. We didn’t have to close our doors, we pivoted and put about 80% of our classes on Zoom.
Some people didn’t want to do that, but we only did Zoom lessons for about two months and then carefully reopened with everyone wearing masks and using hand sanitizers, etc. It was interesting because we had never done Zoom lessons before. We had a quick learning curve.
What are some of the academy’s activities and events?
We’re pretty much back to normal now. Last summer we had 320 students. In June we always have something called “Kids Just Want to Have Fun.” It’s a singing and dancing class that goes on for two hours a day. We have a ukulele camp.
Last year we experimented with one called Jam Slam. It kind of helps make up for the drops during summer, helps keep our numbers up. … We had a rock band camp one year. And a music discovery camp for young kids who came out to find out about different instruments.
Besides lessons, in what ways does the academy serve the community?
We do a lot of donating instruments and lessons to charities and schools. I can’t think now of all the charities who call and ask if we can help. ... We have scholarships for kids.
Our Songbirds children’s choir has done a lot of outreach, putting on shows at nursing homes, and they have performed in the Tabernacle at Noon series.
We have won the Best Music Program in Cache Valley for at least the past years from Cache Valley Family Magazine.
