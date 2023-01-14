logan music academy

Brianna Krause, left, and Vickie Craw pose for a portrait at Logan Music Academy on Thursday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

For Vickie Craw, founder and director of Logan Music Academy at 3002 N. Main St. in North Logan, the business she owns with daughter Brianna Krause encompasses much of her life. She describes it as being fun, entertaining, and fulfilling work—in part, because it’s a way for her to serve the community.

Craw and Krause started the academy with 12 students in 2017, but today the mother-and-daughter team has a student body of between 300 and 320.


