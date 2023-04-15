Ryan Thorell guitar maker

Ryan Thorell has been making guitars since he was a teenager.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ryan Thorell knows all about guitars. To him, they are more than about making music; they also are about art in a different fashion: craftsmanship.

Thorell, owner of Thorell Fine Guitars in downtown Logan, started making guitars when he was a teenager in the 1990s. It grew into a hobby, and then a business.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.