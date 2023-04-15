Ryan Thorell knows all about guitars. To him, they are more than about making music; they also are about art in a different fashion: craftsmanship.
Thorell, owner of Thorell Fine Guitars in downtown Logan, started making guitars when he was a teenager in the 1990s. It grew into a hobby, and then a business.
He explained part of that journey, saying he opened his first location in 2003 on 300 West, moved to Hyrum for a period, and then moved back to Logan where he has been in his current location at 43 S. 100 West since 2011.
The talented luthier takes as much pride in his work today — perhaps more — as he did when he first started.
“I think I have a class of guitars that is unique from most standards thought of as available, boutique market guitars,” he said.
Thorell builds about 10 guitars a year, spending as much as four to six months on a project and having multiple projects in various stages of development at any one period in his shop.
“The thing that makes it a viable business is that guitars — really, all instruments — can be appreciated at a level of crafting that requires a lot of care,” whose “value can be very inherit and immediate in playing that instrument.”
Perhaps of all instruments, he explained, it is the guitar that can best be customized for the musician. He has always appreciated artists who “build by hand” to garner a particular look and feel that comes from custom work — an aesthetic “I have always strived to achieve in my guitars,” he said.
Thorell’s instruments are known the world over for their high-quality craftsmanship, and he has custom-built for popular jazz musicians such as Frank Vignola. Among the videos posted on Thorell’s website (thorellguitars.com) are clips of Vignola and others playing their Thorell guitars.
As noted on his website: “Ryan’s guitars are highly sought-after by musicians and collectors around the world. Each guitar is hand-built using carefully selected wood and components and finished to the highest standards. Ryan’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence ensure that every guitar that leaves his workshop is a work of art that will provide its owner with a lifetime of musical enjoyment.”
Thorell, whose shop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment, also holds classes on guitar making. He shared more information about his business and craft, answering several questions from The Herald Journal, including these:
What else do you offer at your place of business?We have a weekly acoustic guitar hand-building class. It’s a one night a week, three-hour class where you build a guitar over the better part of a year. Then I do a lot of repair work, guitar restoration. I also build a little bit of furniture. … Making furniture was a big part of my training in fine hand-tool work.
Do you also teach guitar lessons?
No. I do a little bit of playing, I write songs. I once wanted to be a musician, and then I didn’t want to travel and just started building guitars, and so I kept at that.
What is it like running your business?
It’s like setting sail, going on a fishing trip: you plan the best you can, but you have to get more adept at captaining the process, and then it becomes more viable. I studied business management in school. ... It’s been an interesting business, keeping it centric on guitars that are world-class … and it has proven out. I am very fortunate for what I’ve had the chance to do and build throughout the years and where I am now.
What’s the price range of your guitars?
My guitars are not cheap, they’re a big investment. … Typically, they range in price from $4,500 up to $18,500. I’ve built almost 200 guitars, about 10 guitars a year. It’s very, very full-time on top of what it takes to keep everything moving in my business.
To build that many guitars by hand to that level is a very time-intensive process. I’m usually in the shop for four to six months on average. I have multiple guitars going, but it’s just a long process. It takes over a month just for the curing process.
Why have you stayed in Cache Valley?
I grew up coming up here and I have always loved spending summers here. I learned to play guitar up here. I love the smallness of the valley and the ability to have personal freedom to roam the mountains here; it’s just an excellent place. It’s also an excellent guitar community because of the college that is here; it is something of note nationwide — that Logan is an excellent guitar community.
