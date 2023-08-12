Cory Bowers and his team at EFORCE Software have something to celebrate — this year marks 20 years for the Cache Valley business.
Located in Providence, EFORCE is a technology-based company that provides operations software to law enforcement and other groups.
Go back two decades and Bowers, company founder and CEO, recognized how advancing technology could benefit law enforcement agencies. His idea: browser-based applications to help administrators meet their reporting requirements to helping dispatchers be efficient and beat cops file their reports.
His idea came to life in 2003 when EFORCE was born.
Today, the company has about 35 employees and continues to stay on the cutting edge of technology as it looks to the future.
It wasn’t an easy task to get started Bowers explained, especially since law enforcement is weary of adopting new technologies.
“They’re mandated to protect the data they store and responsibly serving the public’s interests, both financially and in terms of privacy,” reads information from the company.
As such, Bowers’s idea was initially met “with heavy criticism.” Critics negated that the software as a service model would work for law enforcement agencies.
The past 20 years tells a different story for the state-of-the-art company.
Bowers, who is exuberant about the work his employees do, said his company provides software for police mostly, but also for such groups as campus security and transportation agencies in Utah and across the country. It also has clients in other countries.
Agencies adopting the platform need not worry about the training. It is a fairly easy process.
“Anybody within a matter of a couple of hours can pick up on it and use it,” Bowers said.
What’s more, the company has an entire support staff who fixes bugs and network problems. But sitting on its laurels is not how EFORCE operates; it has a business development team that is always looking for new ways to grow the company.
Asked what he is most happy with about his company, Bowers said the determined, innovative spirit.
“I think it’s several things,” he said. “Number one is we’re doing something that makes a difference in people’s lives. We’re literally talking about life and death. If we can get emergency services to a house 30 seconds earlier, it can mean the difference between living and dying.”
He calls that “a heavy burden,” but one well worth shouldering.
EFORCE is financially sound, he said, something that gives him and his team — as well as their clients — “the warm and fuzzies.”
With the continual flux of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and mobile hardware, Bowers and his team look forward to the years ahead.
“One of the key factors is that most of us have worked in the corporate world,” he explained. “We wanted to create a culture of play hard and work hard and be excited to come to work.”
It is something that seems to have worked. Bowers loves his job, said his employees function as a team and they all realize the important work they are doing.
“Nobody succeeds alone,” he said. “All the way from our current and former employees, it takes all of us to make the wheels turn.”
