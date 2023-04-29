Dustin McKay believes he is only as good as the last meal he offers to a guest.
As the executive chef and owner of the Beehive Pub & Grill in Logan, McKay said consistency is everything when it comes to the food service industry.
“We can’t always survive on our glory days,” he said. “We have to constantly stay on point to make sure that we can impress the guests and that they can always rely on us to give them a good experience.”
McKay started his career in the kitchen helping his father run the Copper Mill restaurant when he was just nine years old. He then went on to study business and culinary arts at Utah State University.
In 2016, McKay purchased the Beehive Grill located at 255 South Main Street. According to him, business has been amazing since.
“Every year we continue to get more and more busy and have hopefully reached out to a bigger demographic and customer base,” McKay said. “We’ve been super blessed.”
The Beehive Pub & Grill serves beer on tap, wine and cocktails, as well as food ranging from steaks and ribs to tacos and seafood. The restaurant also offers pasta, chicken dishes, soup and classic pub burgers and sandwiches. Desserts include gelato, cakes and custards.
According to McKay, the Beehive was started in 2009 by the same people who ran the Moab Brewery. At the time, Logan’s city ordinances wouldn’t allow the restaurant to brew beer, so the restaurant brewed its own root beer — something the pub and grill still offers to this day, McKay said.
McKay said he strives for the Beehive Grill to appeal to a variety of different demographics.
“Even though we’re considered a sports grill, we still try to have a menu that will be appealing to families, students, businesspeople and a lot of other different people,” he said.
According to McKay, there is a pub area that can seat 85 to 90 people, an outdoor patio area, and a main dining area that can seat 300 patrons. The restaurant also offers “trivia night” every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
In this week’s edition of Profiles in Business that runs in The Herald Journal every Saturday, McKay answered five questions about his business:
How would you describe the atmosphere at the Beehive Grill?It’s casual. We try not to be too pretentious in anything we do, but still offer a nice setting. I mean, it’s not the quietest place if you’re looking for a romantic dinner because we have televisions and music, but there’s just a nice buzz and a good energy when you come in, so it’s kind of fun.
How does the Beehive Grill contribute to Logan’s downtown scene?I think it gives people a really good option as far as something that they can see as reliable and consistent. It’s nice because this used to be a Deseret Industries building. So, it’s just been repurposed, and so it’s nice because I like the industrial feel to it. I think that kind of adds to the energy and the uniqueness of it.
We always try to reach out to and just make sure that we’re always involved in the community and support it because we get a lot of support from them. And so, we try to help with donations, or we help people when they’re trying to do a small catering or whatever it might be. We try to help out where we can.
What is one of the most ordered menu items?Probably our most popular items are our coconut shrimp tacos. Our fish and chips are really popular, and our signature burgers. We’re really well known for our pastas. Some people may not like salads, but we have a lot of good varieties of salads.
What is your favorite item on the menu?
Overall, it kind of depends on the mood I’m in. I love our steak wedge salad. It’s got our grilled ribeye on a butter wedge. It’s kind of a salad but it’s a meal. That’s probably my go-to.
What is your favorite part about being the owner of the Beehive Grill?I’m sure every day it’s a little different, but just being able to interact with our staff and our customers and have them be able to enjoy it, because I feel really heavily to try to provide a place where the staff can enjoy their job, not just have it be a place where they go to work, but they can hopefully enjoy their job.
It’s not easy and it’s a very fast paced environment. It’s always a challenge to keep the machine well oiled, so there’s not any hiccups in the way. I think just trying to provide a good experience for our staff and our customers is probably the best.
