The father of a Cache Valley military veteran who died from service-related complications after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army has established a program to honor soldiers with similar circumstances.
The program, termed the Always Remember Initiative, will have its first remembrance ceremony at the Cache Valley Veterans Association building in Logan on Dec. 8 and is putting out a call to families of deceased veterans who qualify to be included in the rites.
Kim Openshaw, father of deceased 82nd Airborne veteran Cody Openshaw, has been working for several years with state leaders and the Utah Veterans Association to set up the program, which includes a commemorative pin and decal for affected families. The Logan ceremony will be for veterans from Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties, but the hope is to eventually expand the program statewide and nationwide.
“It is the desired objective of this initiative to become self-sustaining through the camaraderie of these families who share a common purpose,” Openshaw said. “This initiative recognizes all, though specifically those families whose loved one, after being honorably discharged, suffered death related to their honorable service outside of combat.”
A number of Utah state leaders have committed to attend the event, and Openshaw said he’s hoping Gov. Spencer Cox will join them. Families wanting their loved ones recognized can contact Openshaw at drdkopenshaw@gmail.com or by calling (435) 753-7332.
Cody Openshaw died in 2008 after his honorable discharge from the Army. According to his father, Cody’s death was the result of a bad reaction to multiple medications prescribed to treat injuries from a parachute fall in training as well as psychological problems resulting from being sexually assaulted by his commanding officer.
Cody’s situation was detailed in depth in a 2009 Virginia Pilot newspaper article headlined, “Military men are silent victims of sexual assault.”
“I decided that we needed to do something, because we’ve got Gold Star families, we’ve got Purple Hearts, but we have nothing really for those who come home after being honorably discharged and then die as a consequence of something that happened in the military,” Openshaw said.