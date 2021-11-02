Proposition 1 in Providence has failed to pass, meaning previous annexed land will revert back to unincorporated county land. Results are currently unofficial and could be subject to change.
1,489 people voted against Prop 1 while 389 voted for it. The ballot measure was phrased so that voting “no” would revert the annexation process back to county land and voting “yes” would uphold the decision, allowing developers to finish the northern part of the Vineyard development.
Visionary Homes will have to start the annexation process over again in an effort to finish the development.
Advertisement
The Vineyard project has been a topic of hot debate for the past two years. After the Providence City Council unanimously passed annexation of the county land into their city in 2019, a citizen’s initiative was passed demanding a referendum.
The proposition was only about annexation. The southern part of the Vineyard neighborhood has already been built, and Visionary Homes can continue to build on that part of land. For the company to continue building, a contiguous town or city will need to agree to annex that unincorporated land.
Jon Williams, director of communications and community outreach for Visionary Homes, told the Herald Journal the company would continue to “pursue any possibility of building the community as the layout is.”