An election worker checks ballots in the elections management center at Salt Lake County Government Center Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A proposed ballot initiative would replace universal vote-by-mail in Utah with in-person, paper ballots.
A group calling itself Secure Vote Utah is hoping to get enough signatures to put an initiative on the 2022 ballot to do away with Utah’s mail-in elections in favor of all paper ballots. The proposal also scraps early voting and most absentee balloting and makes it more difficult to register to vote.
The proposal filed with the Lieutenant Governor’s office makes several significant changes to how the state conducts elections.
As it stands, every registered voter in the state is sent a ballot through the mail. Those ballots must be postmarked the day before the election, and voters can also drop off ballots at official drop boxes before the polls close on Election Day. The Legislature first approved the law allowing elections to be conducted entirely by mail in 2012.
If voters approve the initiative, nearly all voting would use paper ballots, marked by a pen or pencil, at neighborhood polling places. The only exceptions are for disabled individuals who need a mechanical method for voting.
Advertisement
The last time Utah conducted most elections using paper ballots was in 1986, when 22 of 29 counties used paper ballots. Punch-card ballots in the other counties that year.
Absentee ballots are only allowed in limited circumstances and must be received the Friday before an election. People who cannot vote on Election Day due to an unforeseen emergency, including hospitalization, may cast an “emergency ballot” so long as it’s delivered by noon the day before an election, and the reason for requesting one is disclosed.
The proposal ends all early in-person voting in Utah, which currently starts 14 days before an election and ends four days before Election Day.
This article is being provided through the Utah News Colaborative. To read the full story, click here.