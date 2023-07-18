hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As the summer heat intensifies, Cache Valley citizens are being urged to take precautions to protect their pets and avoid leaving them unattended in hot cars.

Pets can suffer from heat exhaustion and face life-threatening consequences if left in a heated vehicle, according to Ellen Stanton, an assistant veterinary technician and the social media manager for Mountain View Veterinary Health Center. That is why Stanton has taken to the center’s social media accounts to educate the community on this deadly mistake.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.