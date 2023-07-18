As the summer heat intensifies, Cache Valley citizens are being urged to take precautions to protect their pets and avoid leaving them unattended in hot cars.
Pets can suffer from heat exhaustion and face life-threatening consequences if left in a heated vehicle, according to Ellen Stanton, an assistant veterinary technician and the social media manager for Mountain View Veterinary Health Center. That is why Stanton has taken to the center’s social media accounts to educate the community on this deadly mistake.
“Everything that would happen to a person happens to pets,” Stanton said. “Generally, they will collapse and have a fever. It’s very dangerous.”
The temperature inside a vehicle increases by about 40 degrees in an hour — with the bulk of the temperature increase occurring within the first 15 to 20 minutes, according to the Humane Society of Utah. Even on a 60-degree day, the temperature inside a vehicle can easily reach above 100 degrees within an hour, HSU said.
“As we enter the summer months and temperatures average between 85 and 100 degrees throughout most of the state, the temperature inside a vehicle will become dangerous to humans and animals within minutes,” HSU said.
According to Stanton, even brief trips inside a store or gas station where pets are left in the car can have fatal consequences. A pet could succumb to the extreme heat within just three minutes, she said.
“If you wouldn’t do it to a child then don’t do it to your pet either,” Stanton said.
To safeguard pets from heat-related risks, it is vital to recognize signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy panting, lethargy and foaming around the mouth, Stanton said. If these symptoms are observed, pet owners should seek professional veterinary help immediately.
According to Stanton, it’s important to be mindful of other activities that can contribute to heat exhaustion in pets, such as walking or overexercising them in hot weather. Pet owners can avoid this by making sure their pet always has access to cold water and that the pavement they’re walking on isn’t too hot.
If a pet owner can hold the back of their hand on the pavement for longer than seven seconds, a pet can handle the heat, Stanton said.
“If it’s too hot for you it’s absolutely too hot for their paw pads,” Stanton said. “Keep them hydrated just as you would for yourself and your children, because basically they are your children.”
Officer Austin Allred, who works for Logan Animal Control, said he had received numerous calls a few weeks ago regarding animals in hot vehicles. However, he said there haven’t been any such reports since the weather significantly warmed up.
According to Allred, animal control usually addresses complaints from concerned community members rather than having to resort to extreme measures like breaking windows to rescue pets. While Logan City doesn’t currently have specific laws about animals in hot cars, Allred said Utah state law considers it animal cruelty.
It is not legal in the state of Utah for an individual to break into another’s car to rescue an animal. The best thing to do when you see an animal left in a hot car is to notify law enforcement immediately, Allred said.
“The natural man in all of us wants to get involved and we want to help and do something,” Allred said. “But unfortunately, we can’t just do that. Anyone who sees anything like that should call dispatch and let them know.”
