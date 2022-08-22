Mormon Church-Sex Abuse

Protesters gather on the steps of the Utah State Capitol, at a rally to gain support for removing the clergy exemption from mandatory reporting in cases of abuse and neglect, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Demonstrators gathered outside the Utah Capitol on Friday to demand lawmakers remove an exemption from state law that frees religious leaders from being required to report sexual abuse when perpetrators mention it in confessions. 

 Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Survivors and faith leaders rallied Friday at the Utah State Capitol to demand change to a state law that exempts religious leaders from requirements that they report child sexual abuse brought to their attention in spiritual confessions.

“If we as a people, as churches and as a state are failing to protect our children, then we are failing,” Lindsey Lundholm, the rally’s organizer, told an audience of more than 100 in Salt Lake City that included survivors of abuse applauding while tears streamed down their faces.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you