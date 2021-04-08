Smoke issuing from Providence Canyon is not a wildfire. The following statement was issued on Facebook this morning by the Logan City Police Department:
Logan Ranger District fire personnel are burning slash piles in Providence Canyon. Fire personnel are on site. Smoke could temporarily impact the city of Providence and can be seen throughout the county. To protect the public and firefighters, Providence Canyon Road and Trail may be temporarily closed for short periods of time during operations. This burn is under control and we ask that you not call dispatch to report. Thank you for your concern.