providence house fire

Firefighters spray water on a home that burned on Friday evening in Providence. When firefighters arrived the garage of the home was completely engulfed. There were no injuries reported at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
After discovering their mutual cheating boyfriend, 3 Utah and Idaho women moved into a bus to see the West together
-
USU music professor resigns after yearslong internal investigation
-
Graffiti at Logan High that used Nazi symbols, codes, slogans sparks online uproar
-
Cache County has third highest concentration of Latter-day Saints, religion census finds
-
BLM to remove ‘excess’ wild horses from Utah’s beloved Onaqui herd