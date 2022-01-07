It may not have been the obvious choice to make Logan, Utah, the first stop on a U.K.-based pub-themed musical show’s American tour, but Wendi Hassan thinks it was the right one.
“The Choir of Man,” described on the Cache Arts site as “the best pub ‘lock-in’ you’ve ever been to,” is a musical romp, complete with a working bar and drinks passed along to the audience. At first glance, it’s an odd fit for a county where most of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a religion that prohibits drinking alcohol.
Having seen one of their performances in New York, Hassan, executive director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts, said she “fell in love with the show.”
“For Logan and Ellen Eccles, this is an unusual choice,” she said. “But I felt like the message and the feeling and the joy and the excitement and the happiness and the brotherhood in it was worth making it happen.”
Adam Bayjou, who plays The Hard Man — the show features characters with names like The Poet, The Pub Bore and The Maestro — said “The Choir of Man” transcends any cultural differences between the British Isles and Americans in Utah.
“Back in the U.K., the pub setting is a very very sociable place. People go there to socialize, it’s not just about drinking, it’s about meeting friends, etc.,” he said. “From what I understand from some of the other chaps who’ve been in America and done the show before, the American public kind of really buy into the fact that this is personal stories about each and every one of us, in this pub setting. It’s kind of that whole feeling which is appreciated.”
The show necessarily required some changes — both to accommodate its venue and audience, and to take proper precautions amid a growing coronavirus surge in the United States.
To tackle the first obstacle, “obviously there will be no alcohol on stage,” Bayjou said; they’ll be passing out root beer, instead.
“It’s about getting together and sharing a drink — that drink doesn’t have to be alcoholic,” Hassan said. “And in the Ellen Eccles Theatre it can’t be alcoholic, because Logan city owns the space.”
Despite the shift to nonalcoholic beverages, the core of the show will not be lost in translation, Bayjou said.
“The show’s not just about drinking … the whole feel of the show is community,” he said. “So it’s kind of buying into the whole community feeling and togetherness in that pub culture — rather than the drinking aspect — which we kind of really want to focus on.”
Bayjou said a large part of the appeal of the show, to the cast as well as the audience, is the personality the actors are able to imbue into the characters, enhancing the connection with the audience. The actors integrate their own stories and personalities into the existing roles, turning a part like The Hard Man into Adam the Hard Man, in Bayjou’s case.
“You are kind of performing as yourself onstage rather than a scripted character, or somebody from history. You are bringing yourself to the stage. I think that’s invaluable for a performer to be able to stand on stage and just kind of be yourself, rather than being told what you should be based on history or scriptwork,” he said.
On the COVID front, the cast and crew are taking aggressive precautions to ensure their safety and the future of the tour, going to great lengths to avoid unnecessary contact.
“We’re keeping them isolated with everything else in the building to protect them and make sure their tour doesn’t get derailed,” Hassan said. “They’re using different bathrooms and different spaces, everything.”
For a show that normally involves passing drinks out to the audience, the show had to pivot in order to maintain safety protocol during the performance. Their solution is paddles, allowing for the delivery of a beverage from a distance.
“They’re doing it in ways that I think are kind of charming. There’s a nod to ‘Yeah, it’s not what we’d normally do, but hey, this is kind of fun too.’ The paddles look a little pub-ish, they kind of have an old-fashioned feel,” Hassan said.
Ellen Eccles Theatre personnel have become “skilled” at keeping cast, crew and audiences safe after their return to live shows in July 2020, while audiences, Hassan said, have been “gracious and understanding” of the difficulties around COVID rescheduling and precautions.
Touring in the time of pandemic is a unique experience for seasoned performers like Bayjou.
“In the past, where I’ve toured before on different shows, my own show and for somebody else’s show as well, it’s just been kind of free for all, you know? You get on a bus, you drive around,” he said. “You can go anywhere you want without any worries — pre-COVID times.”
Though dealing with the dually disorienting experience of traveling to a foreign country amid a pandemic, that the cast and crew are so “bubbled up” together has had some upside.
“We kind of stick together, and at the moment, we’re coming up to one week in. Just to be in the same place at the moment has just really helped us to find our feet, particularly in a different country as well,” he said. “It’s been great for us to settle down for this week together all in the same place and work out what needs to be done. It’s nice that we have our own little community amongst ourselves, which we’re able to work around.”
While “The Choir of Man” may be bringing something new to the valley, for some of the cast this will be their first time in the United States. Additionally, for Bayjou and fellow cast member Jahlil Burke (who plays the aforementioned Pub Bore), this is their first time performing the show, period.
“We are the newbies, and we’re thoroughly enjoying it so far,” Bayjou said. “It’s nice to be part of an established group.”
For some in the cast and crew, visiting Utah in winter is a specifically unique experience.
“Some of them have not seen the snow. Somebody said, ‘It’s raining white,’” Hassan laughed. “One of them told us, because I think she lived in London, ‘This is the coldest I have ever been in my life.’ I think we’re just expanding their world experiences, it’s great.”
The Choir of Man is performing at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on Saturday, Jan. 8. For more information, visit www.cachearts.org/choir-of-man.