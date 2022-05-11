Spud and Otis are a pair of Cache Valley athletes that have trained hard over the past winter — equine athletes, that is.
They’re Belgian draft horses owned by Richmond resident Wayne Christensen, and they’ll get a chance to match their muscle against other two-horse teams on Saturday during the Smithfield Health Days horse-pull competition.
The annual event has been going for over a decade, but last year Christensen and fellow organizers took things up a notch by raising enough prize money to make it an official event in the summer circuit of the Utah Horse Pullers Association.
Twenty teams of draft horses are signed up for Saturday’s event, scheduled for noon at Forrester Acres Equestrian Park, just south of the Smithfield Blue Sox home field. In addition to 12 local entries, there will be draft horses in the field from Wyoming, Idaho and Washington as well as elsewhere in Utah.
“This is a really good family-fun tradition that a lot of the new families in the valley don’t know about, and it’s free to the public,” Christensen said. “It’s quite a show to see these horses get down and pull. We’d love to see it keep going.”
The following week, a lot of the teams will move on to Black and White Days in Richmond, a Cache Valley town that has staged draft-horse strength contests for more than a century. That event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Richmond City Recreation Park behind LD’s Cafe.
There are 20 other official UHPA events through October, and the circuit comes back to Cache Valley on July 4 for a competition at the Lewiston Independence Day celebration.
Horse pulling has its origins on farms and is especially popular among the Amish, who have long used draft horses for tilling fields. Although Clydesdales are probably the best-known draft horses, Belgians and Percherons are the most commonly used animals in horse pulls.
“Horse pulling is a very, very, very big deal in Amish country, almost like horse racing in Kentucky,” Christensen said. “During the summer, there are tons of events in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and Minnesota.”
Horse-pull competitions follow strict protocols and rules. All horses are weighed before an event and placed in weight classes to level the playing field. The sleds they pull are built to regulation dimensions and dragged along a 12-foot-wide, 27-foot-long track, and weight is added to the sleds in 1,000-pound increments as the competition progresses. The horses that pull the heaviest loads the farthest are declared the winners.
Christensen and his fellow competitors put their horses on a training regimen to prepare for competition.
“You want them to be equine athletes, and that’s what they are,” he said. “You have to work them and keep them in shape the entire year, just like you would a bodybuilder or weightlifter. You pull a tire, you pull a drag, you pull some cement, you pull things to build their muscles.”
Christensen described the sport as “very safe” for the animals, and websites sponsored by various horse-pulling associations around the country say contest rules are meant to protect the animals from over-exertion.
“These are draft horses. They are bred to pull and work in the field, and this is a tradition that has been going on for hundreds of years,” Christensen said.
PETA has sharply criticized the use of horses for commercial carriage rides, especially when worked all day in tourist areas, but no official statement on horse pulls can be found on the animal-rights group’s website.
Saturday’s horse pull is just one of many events slated for Smithfield Health Days, the annual celebration put on by Cache Valley’s second largest city. Activities are scheduled throughout the week, culminating Saturday in a parade, live performances, a Blue Sox baseball doubleheader and a fireworks show.
Visit the Smithfield Recreation Department website for a full schedule of events.