After more than a decade of quiet around the prospect of restoring Amtrak’s Pioneer passenger rail line through Pocatello and parts of the Northwest, talks are regaining steam as lawmakers and local officials daydream about what it would mean for East Idaho if the proposal ever left the station.
The train route, which once carried passengers from Salt Lake City through southern Idaho, with stops in Pocatello, Boise, Nampa and other Idaho cities, to Portland, could offer new jobs, increased tourism near stations and a more environmentally friendly way to travel across the region.
The proposal has the support of politicians and businesspeople throughout Idaho, including Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, who said he’s on board with the line’s restoration for those reasons.
“A restored Amtrak Pioneer route would be a great thing for Pocatello and is something I support,” Blad said, adding that it would not only benefit his city but also neighboring cities in East Idaho.
He said the service could allow people to live outside of Pocatello and commute to the city by train for work — similar to how the Utah Transit Authority’s train service allows people to live up and down the Wasatch Front but commute into Salt Lake City.
For people who opt to live and work in the Gate City, though, the route has the potential to bring visitors and create an environment where more businesses can prosper, according to Bannock Development Corporation CEO MiaCate Kennedy I, who described herself as “very pro rail.”
Kennedy said she couldn’t estimate how much more economic or population growth the route might bring to Pocatello and the region, but that if people rallied around the train as an alternative mode of transportation she couldn’t see any potentially negative impacts as far as the economy is concerned.
“Any extra mode of transportation, especially passenger transportation, would have an incredible impact,” she said. “From an economic development standpoint and having dealt with rail, I definitely think adding that route back in would be incredible for the area as another way for not only travelers to get around but also to bring people into the area.”
The Pioneer line was discontinued in 1997 for low ridership after government funding to Amtrak was cut, but calls for its return are not new and have been simmering for years. They started in the early 2000s in an effort that eventually fizzled out, and they’ve now resurfaced in response to a list Amtrak recently released of its railroad project priorities that excludes large swaths of the Northwest.
The list signaled to Idaho state and local leaders that despite their negotiations with Amtrak in past years, the organization doesn’t appear to be willing to give the Pioneer route serious consideration — presumably for fear that the route wouldn’t be profitable due to low population density in the region.
Proponents of the project were bothered by the snub and it even prompted legislative action from the Boise City Council, which in mid-June passed a resolution urging Amtrak — which is funded by state and federal subsidies — to restore the line using a slice of tens of billions of dollars President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed for transportation infrastructure in the American Jobs Plan.
Blad said he also joined the effort by sending a letter in June to Amtrak CEO William Flynn outlining his support for the route and asking that it be restarted. The mayor said there hasn’t been discussion among the Pocatello City Council about the route or whether the group might consider taking action.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, who was an outspoken supporter of resurrecting the Pioneer route in the early 2000s, is still fighting for the project. Lindsay Nothern, a spokesperson for Crapo, told the Idaho State Journal the congressman’s office has not let off the gas — even after nearly two decades — when it comes to trying to persuade Amtrak to pursue the route.
“Amtrak does not consider the Pioneer line a high priority, apparently. It’s been kind of radio silence from them, though not that we haven’t been pestering,” Nothern said of Crapo’s efforts to get Amtrak behind the project. “It would be great if they came in and ran a test train a few times to see how the ridership levels are, but we can’t even get that.”
Amtrak is not alone in having doubts about the project and whether the route would be worth restoring. Thornton Waite, an Idaho railroad historian who has written several books on the topic, said he’s not sure the passenger line would see enough riders to justify the costs of running it.
Waite said the Pioneer route was axed in the ‘90s because trains didn’t run frequently enough, and because of that, often didn’t offer reasonable arrival times for passengers. If the route were to be restored now and rider volume didn’t warrant more frequent trips, Amtrak would likely run into the same problem, he said, and the route’s new life would be short-lived.
“I don’t know how it would be any different this time,” he said. “You almost have to run two trains a day, one in the day and one at night, so you can attract different markets. I think passenger trains are important, I like them, but I don’t know if you can really justify it for the way things are today.”
Waite said another challenge for Amtrak if it were to restore the Pioneer route would be ensuring passengers had a way to get around in the cities where the trains let them off.
“What do you do when you get to Pocatello? You need a car,” he said. “Most people are just gonna say, ‘Why bother?’ and just get in the car from their house and drive, especially if they have a family. It’s just everything’s built around the car today.
“I just don’t see tourists going to Boise either because, again, what do you do once you get to the station at whatever time of day it is?”
There are many questions that still need to be answered about the route — not the least of which is how much the project would cost. A 2009 study by Amtrak of the route sought to answer that question, estimating it would cost about $400 million to restore it. The study is now outdated, though, and there would likely need to be a new study or a reevaluation of the project.
Idahoans who support the route’s return appear nonetheless willing to go full steam ahead into promoting it despite Amtrak’s hesitancy. Crapo, in his latest push for the rail line, urged Amtrak in a public statement to “review and update” ridership projections for the route and “follow through on promises it made to meet directly with Idahoans on the issue.”
“All we can do is keep on Amtrak and have other folks from Idaho keep on them,” Nothern said. “Because there is a base of support and there’s also a base of opposition from people who say, ‘Forget about the train. There’s not a lot of people that will ride.’
“But as long as they keep raising the ante on passenger service in the United States and Idaho’s not included in that, we’re gonna keep asking.”