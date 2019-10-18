The Stokes Nature Center recently named Kendra Penry as the new executive director.
An East Coast native, Kendra moved to Cache Valley from Texas earlier in the summer. The Herald Journal sat down with her this week to learn a little more about her background and her hopes for the center as she begins her work there.
Herald Journal: To start out, will you tell me a little bit about your background?
Kendra Penry: I grew up on the East Coast and slowly made my way west. I have a background primarily in nonprofits. A couple of deviations from that, but pretty much my entire professional career is in nonprofits. From fundraising to volunteer management to, you name it, you do it, especially if it’s a small nonprofit, as some of them have been.
I moved here from Texas immediately preceding having worked for a fairly large international nonprofit there. I came out here and saw the opportunity with Stokes as being a really great one to get more in-depth with where I’ve been leaning personally, which is advocating for and being a better steward of the environment in whatever way that I can, since it’s so integrally linked to everything that we do.
HJ: What is it that drew you to nonprofit work?
KP: I think it’s the people connections. I worked very briefly in the corporate world, and one of the nonprofits I worked with was a contractor with the government. I realized in both of those there’s just so much more regulation, so much more red tape.
Nonprofits give you the ability to be more personal, to really get to know the people you work with and do what’s in their best interest. That is what makes me happy. I like being able to connect with people in a very real way and then take whatever it is we’re working on and make it accessible.
That’s not always possible when you have too many regulations to work around, and nonprofits just feel more flexible. And for me, they just made me happier to be able to be working on issues that really matter.
HJ: You also touched on this a little bit, but why did you decide to take a job as director of the Stokes Nature Center?
KP: A lot of reasons. It is, as I mentioned, primarily because a lot of my work lately has been gearing toward focusing on the environment. Really, that’s the core of everything that we do. If our environment fails, then we all fail. And so if we really focus on it and care for it, it ensures success, no matter what other issues we’re working on.
Also, it (Stokes) is just such a great community organization. I’ve noticed people really love it. To be able to work for an organization that’s so ingrained in the community and that people really value is really nice for me.
I came from a nonprofit that a lot of people hadn’t heard of even though we were working in so many different ways. And now to work for Stokes, and everybody’s heard about it, just makes that part of my job a little bit easier and we can focus on doing even bigger things.
HJ: When did you first come to Cache Valley and what was your first impression of the area?
KP: Well, I moved to Utah in July. So I just got here. My very first impression of Logan and Cache Valley and all of it is just the incredible wealth of what you have around you. Naturewise and peoplewise, it’s really a beautiful location. I am right now really enjoying the fact that you have fall and seasons besides summer, having come from Houston. That, I love.
I grew up with seasons and I’ve lived for the past nine years without them. It’s just hot, all the time. To now have that break, that chance to get outdoors and in a beautiful setting when leaves are changing and all that is just beautiful and fun.
Then I’ve also just noticed how great and supportive the community is, not just for Stokes, but for all the nonprofits that are here. This is really heartwarming, that people truly care about their neighbors and they want to see people have what they need to be successful and to enjoy life and to be that whatever it is that they are meant to be.
HJ: What are some of your goals for the Nature Center now that you’re here?
KP: So many things. There are so many possibilities for Stokes right now and I’m sure a lot of people realize that.
My first goal has been to get a strategic plan in place for the organization so that we have really solid goals and visions for the next three to five years that we can work toward and that the community can see that progress and that we can see that progress.
It makes it a little bit more concrete and, I think, more transparent for people to know who we are and what we’re attempting to make happen.
As part of that strategic plan, but also separately, I am hoping to just do what we do and have it get even better and to be offering more programming for more ages. That’s in line with our mission, but it’s also something that we can do to be connecting and partnering with more organizations in the community and building those relationships that make everybody’s work more successful.
Especially in small towns, that’s really helpful, but it’s also just better for organizations in general if we’re not reinventing the wheel but we’re working together so that everyone succeeds. And then, of course, with all nonprofits, (it’s important) to diversify our funding to grow it and to make it possible for us to just keep offering new things.
HJ: Along that same vein, are there ideas for programs or outreach efforts that you would like to see implemented at the center?
KP: I would love to see, like I just mentioned, more adult programming options. And that’s not just one age range. I think anything above 18 I would love to see.
Our youth programming is so dynamic and so great. We do have programming for adults and there’s room for more. To give those opportunities to people that knew us when they were a kid to come back and to experience Stokes again and to fall in love with it again and to find a new way to engage with us throughout their life.
And whoever you are, and even if you’re only here for the summer with some of our citizens here or if you’re here year-round, that there’s always something that you can do to engage with nature around you. Personally I am also a yoga teacher, so finding a way to incorporate that into what I do is always fun for me. I don’t know what that might be, but we’ll see.
HJ: Personally, what are some of your favorite outdoor things or nature-related activities?
KP: Well, there’s a lot. I am a long-distance runner. I’m also just an endurance athlete in general, mainly because it gives me a reason to be outside. But it’s also fun to set challenges for yourself and achieve something that you didn’t think was possible. I’ve done some ultra marathons, an Iron Man, a variety of different things.
But now that I’ve accomplished those I’ve noticed a shift in myself, both mentally but also physically, that I’m wanting to focus more on just having fun. So if it’s hiking or camping or taking my dog for a long walk or anything like that that gets me outdoors, but in a way that doesn’t feel quite as stressful. I don’t have a time limit on it and I can just enjoy being there. It’s kind of where my brain seems to be shifting.
My husband is an avid mountain biker and snowboarder, and he wants me to be but we have realized that I am more endurance than adrenaline. So, it works better if I’m doing a long-distance ride as opposed to a short-distance, really thrilling mountain bike ride. I keep trying and we are just not quite enjoying it yet.
Then this winter I do look forward to being outdoors with some more winter sports. I skied some when I was a kid, but that’s not really an option in Texas. So having that back on the platter for this winter will be really exciting to see how that goes.
HJ: Anything you’d want to add that we didn’t discuss?
KP: I just always encourage people to check out our website (logannature.org) and see what’s new and different and to come back if they haven’t been with us for a while or to, to suggest something they think they would like to see and maybe we’ll be able to make it happen.