Ellie Edwards poses for a portrait on Tuesday in Hyde Park. Edwards was the overall female winner in the LoToJa Classic cycling race on Saturday. She won the 203-mile race in a sprint finish.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYDE PARK — In just her third LoToJa Classic, Ellie Edwards is a champion.

The 32-year-old, who moved to the valley when she was seven, crossed the finish line first among female riders in the 41st edition of the cycling race, starting in Logan and ending at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming. While there were more than 30 groups that took off every four minutes for nearly two hours Saturday morning, Edwards was not left wondering if her time was the best.


