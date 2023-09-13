HYDE PARK — In just her third LoToJa Classic, Ellie Edwards is a champion.
The 32-year-old, who moved to the valley when she was seven, crossed the finish line first among female riders in the 41st edition of the cycling race, starting in Logan and ending at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming. While there were more than 30 groups that took off every four minutes for nearly two hours Saturday morning, Edwards was not left wondering if her time was the best.
That’s because all of the women in their various categories begin at the same time. So, Edwards just had to make sure her front tire broke the line first and it was literally a photo finish Saturday afternoon in Wyoming.
“One of the other women was in a different category, so we knew we had won our categories,” Edwards said in an interview with The Herald Journal on Tuesday. “But we were duking it out for the overall.”
A cheering section of her mother and her mother’s husband and friends were there, making it a “fun finish.”
Edwards, along with Jenniffer Halladay and Katie Bonebrake, were each given a time of 9 hours, 57 minutes, 7 seconds. The photo of the finish line crossing showed Edwards in first by .02 seconds — and she already knew it.
“Yeah, I knew I had crossed first,” Edwards said.
There was no bike throw used like you see sprinters do at the Tour de France when there is a sprint finish, but she plans on learning the technique.
“I have gone through the whole day and don’t think I would change anything, but the sprint I would clean up a lot,” Edwards said. “It was close and a bike throw would have made it less nerve wracking at the end. I need to learn from the pros, I guess.”
Edwards is the first female from Cache Valley to be the overall winner since Crystal Yap of Millville in 2004.
Cycling is relatively new for the Hyde Park resident who works as a data analyst at Integra Financial Services in North Logan and also teaches yoga PE classes at Utah State University, where she has a master's degree in kinesiology. Having first been exposed to the sport when Tour of Utah came to Cache Valley in 2015, a seed was planted.
“I had played around a little bit on a road bike, but had never watched a pro race,” Edwards said. “We went and saw the climb over Logan Canyon in the rain and it was just so inspiring. We watched the circuits at the finish, and I was hooked. I didn’t start riding then, but I started watching it a lot more.”
That led to her first LoToJa experience in 2021, where she completed the longest one-day road race in America sanctioned by USA Cycling in just over 11 hours. She laughs thinking back on that first race.
“My first goal was just to finish and I did and got third in my category, which was surprising,” Edwards said. “I’ve become much more competitive.”
She had never ridden in a group before, but signed up and found out about the Logan Race Club.
“We have such an awesome community here,” Edwards said. “I have learned so much from people like Drew Neilson and Joe Camire and many others.”
In 2022, she trained more and did more races and improved her time by 30 minutes, finishing among the top 10 females. This year Edwards “went all in,” hiring a coach and doing a “ton of races.” Since the first of January, she has ridden 7,500 miles and put in 450 hours in the saddle.
“I’ve definitely been competitive this year,” Edwards said.
If she keeps up her trend of cutting a half hour off of her previous year’s time, the course record will be Edwards next year. The female record is 9:35:00. Obviously, there are a lot of factors in a 203-mile race, but she does plan on going back to defend her title in 2024 and has free entry as a winner.
“I’ll be there,” Edwards said. “And yeah, if I could take another 30 minutes off my time, that would sure be fun. We’ll see. … This still doesn’t feel real [being the overall winner].”
Going into this year’s race, Edwards, who admits to being competitive by nature, had two goals. She wanted to win her category and break the 10-hour mark. Check and check. Plus, obviously, she added an overall title.
“Another goal I had was I just wanted to have fun,” Edwards said. “I know that sounds dumb, but I had done enough races throughout the summer that I had done well in, so I just really wanted to enjoy this and see how fit I was.”
LoToJa is the longest race she has done. Edwards mostly races 100 miles, but did do a 150-miler this year. How does one train for a race like LoToJa?
“Every Saturday I’m putting in at least 100 miles,” Edwards said. “It takes a lot.”
Last Saturday Edwards left Logan at 6:42 a.m. with the rest of the women.
“It wasn’t so cold and it wasn’t so dark, which was nice,” Edwards said. “Every year is so different. Last year we started attacking right away, and this year no one wanted to work and we took it pretty easy all the way to Preston, which was nice. It was like a really long warm up.”
Things changed outside of Preston as the first major climb took place in Emigration Canyon on the way to Montpelier, Idaho.
“Everything broke up, and the race was on at the first climb,” Edwards said. “I felt awesome going over Emigration.”
Six women emerged at the start of the climb and by the top it was down to four. That foursome would stay together until nearly the finish. Edwards knew one of the women from racing with a team in Utah, but didn’t know the other two.
“We just worked really well together,” Edwards said. “It was awesome. … Over 200 miles, you get to know people.”
They worked together over Geneva Summit and Salt River Pass, through Star Valley and then up Snake River Canyon towards Jackson. The Queen of the Mountain is decided on Salt River Pass, which Edwards won. She feels climbing is one of her strengths.
“I think my biggest strength is steeper climbs,” Edwards said. “I worked really hard this year on descending, flats and sprints.”
Once into Star Valley, the race is only halfway complete with 100 miles still to go, but Edwards said the beauty of that valley inspires riders. She also likes how there are feed zones at Afton and Alpine to help break up the distance.
“I’ve only done it three times, but this was the best weather we’ve had,” Edwards said. “Conditions were great.”
After Alpine, it’s nearly 47 miles to the finish. Heading up Snake River Canyon, Edwards was feeling great.
“I felt so good the whole day,” Edwards said. “It’s so pretty. I try to focus on how gorgeous it is, how awesome it is that I’m strong enough to be on my bike for that long. It’s nice to have other women you are working with too and you are motivating each other also. As soon as you can see the Tetons, that’s a cool feeling.”
The final miles were spent preparing for the sprint finish. One of the women crashed in the canyon right in front of Edwards, leaving three women to compete for the title.
“It’s tough when you are in a race because we wanted to turn around and check on her, but there are cars and cyclists [making it dangerous], but there are marshals that help with crashes,” Edwards said. “We didn’t think she was going to get up because it was a hard crash. She did get up and finish and was fourth.”
The memorable finish capped off the day. Edwards credited members of the Logan Race Club for helping her and her support crew of Laura Hawley and Becca Louverei. Hawley was the cat 4/5 winner in 2019.
“Laura and Becca had done LoToJa before and they were slick,” Edwards said. “It makes such a difference, it’s a make or break with a support team because if they miss you or don’t know what’s going on or don't have things prepared, it can throw your race off.”
Edwards currently competes in the category 4/5 but is working on becoming a category 3 rider and hopes to move up by next year.
“You have to be in a category for so long and win a certain amount of races to move up, so it takes time,” Edwards said. “So, there can be someone super skilled in a lower category. It just takes time.”
Now it’s time to relax a bit. She has done some running in the past and plans to enjoy the trails around the valley for some cross training. She will also be doing some mountain biking.
But when 2024 rolls around, she plans on doing a lot of road races, including LoToJa.
