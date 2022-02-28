Water is much on the minds of small-town leaders around Cache Valley as drought impacts continue and new subdivision plans pop up left and right.
In Newton, for example, city leaders are exploring the possibility of a law that would require developers to find their own water before gaining approval for a subdivision. And in Hyde Park, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing this week to discuss regulations requiring xeriscaping and other water-conservation measures for yards on new homes.
“We’ve got one source, which is our springs, and right now they’ve been going down and we’ve got a huge project coming in,” said Newton Mayor Mike Benson, referring to a 23-lot subdivision currently going through the approval process.
Any new regulations for development wouldn’t apply to the subdivision known as Newton Hills, which is already in Phase 1, but Benson noted that with about 100 building lots still available in this northwest Cache Valley town of roughly 800 residents, the situation has become very concerning.
“Our growth has always been two or three homes a year, and all of a sudden now it’s exponentially just jumped. I think everyone’s experiencing that (around the valley), but water is a lot harder to locate on our side of the river. In the past we’ve spent quite a bit of money trying to find a second source, and we’ve never been successful, so that’s what we’re hoping now we can do is find a second source.”
The river Benson is referring to is the Bear, which crosses Cache Valley east and south of Newton and its neighbors, Clarkston and Trenton. The land here sits atop one of the valley’s nine mapped aquifers, the Newton Subbasin, which traditionally has been stingy with groundwater.
“It seems like everything south of Cache Junction, their water table is higher than ours and they have better success, so we’re looking at all our options,” Benson said of a possible find-your-own-water rule for new homes. “You have land, you want to be able to use it for what you want, we understand that. As a town council, we just want to make sure we don’t impact those who already live in Newton.”
Benson said Newton, Clarkston and Trenton officials have discussed a possible joint well-drilling venture. “The only thought with them,” he added, “is we’ve got to move quick because Newton’s going to be in trouble if we don’t.”
One ace in the hole for Newton could be Eric Dursteler of Forsgren Associates, the town’s new contracted city engineer who helped Mendon drill a successful well in 2018 and end a water crises there that prompted a building moratorium.
Dursteler consulted with USU professor emeritus Robert Oaks, a hydrogeologist who has compiled extensive data on Cache Valley water drilling and mapped its aquifers. Dursteler then brought in a New Zealand company that used electromagnetic pulses and seismic readings to identify potential underground water sources in and around Mendon.
The well’s success allowed Mendon to lift its building restrictions, and Mayor Ed Buist said the town “is looking good for several years to come if we manage growth properly.”
Buist said Mendon, like Newton, has considered requiring any large new subdivisions to find their own water source.
“That discussion has been had, but there hasn’t been anything finalized,” Buist said.
In Hyde Park, another idea bubbled up over the past year after the town of 4,700 weathered a water-storage scare and has watched flow from its spring hit an historic low. Town leaders are exploring yard-landscaping guidelines on new development aimed at conserving culinary water.
“The houses are not the problem. It’s putting in yards. So Hyde Park city is looking at a few conservation efforts, looking at developing and approving an ordinance that would require limitations on yards and push for xeriscaping,” Mayor Bryan Cox said.
In the midst of last summer’s drought, Hyde Park asked residents to cut their outside culinary water usage in half after the town’s water tanks became depleted, raising concerns about water availability inside homes and for firefighting.
“We’re not running out of water, but last summer people were consuming more than we were bringing in, and that was the challenge,” Cox said.
A new storage tank for Hyde Park water is expected to be on line soon, which should prevent a repeat of last year’s predicament, but with new development pressures mounting, the town is looking ahead.
“I would say that not only Hyde Park but everybody in the valley needs to be better with our resources, one of which specifically is water,” Cox said. “The unprecedented growth that Hyde Park and all of the valley has had, it becomes challenging to make sure we have the water in the right place to service our community.”
Last summer, Cache Water Manager Nathan Daugs expressed serious concern about declining irrigation water supplies, but last week he stopped short of portraying the valley’s overall culinary water situation as a crisis and stressed that the aquifers supplying valley businesses and homes have demonstrated “resilience” in recharging.
“I don’t know that crisis is the right word. I guess it depends who you talk to,” Daugs said. “Some people that are anti-development use ‘water crisis’ to say we need to stop building. I don’t think we’re at that point certainly in Cache County. You don’t want to make long-term decisions on growth and planning and water needs necessarily at the worst part of a drought either, because that may not be the best time to be making a rational decision.”
But if the drought conditions of last summer continue for a decade or more, that could definitely put more valley cities and towns in a critical situation, he said.
“Certainly some areas in the county are in worse shape than others, but in a number of areas there’s really no immediate concerns on water needs,” Daugs said. “Developers are looking outside of the bigger cities because land is cheap, and then they want to do big developments and the smaller cities just aren’t set up to deal with that yet.”
In his extensive research of Cache Valley groundwater, which included analysis of drilling logs from some 6,000 water wells, Robert Oaks identified nine separate subbasins. One of the largest of these is what Oaks named the “Principle Aquifer,” spanning a large area from Smithfield to eastern Wellsville to northern Hyrum.
Oaks said he doesn’t think the Principle Aquifer is in danger of being depleted, but he is worried about possible contamination of this groundwater from residents fertilizing lawns near the mouths of Cache Valley’s canyons “where clays have been pinched out.”
Oaks said towns in the Newton Subbasin are “in a very bad place” water-wise due to the depth of drilling needed to reach the aquifer. His logs show many drilling efforts there ranging from 700 to 900 feet, much deeper than other locations in the valley.
Although the latest technologies in water exploration are sure to play a bigger role in the coming years, the age-old folk practice of “water witching,” or water divination, is still being employed by a few stick-wielding H20 hunters in Cache Valley, and engineer Dursteler includes them in his process.
“I have a diviner go out first and kind of identify some areas, then I’ll talk to Dr. Oaks and get his hydrogeology experience, and then I’ll use the science part of it,” he said. “It (divination) is controversial, but in my experience the ones that we’ve had in my projects and other communities have been very successful.”
Editor’s note: The family of Herald Journal General Manager Jeremy Cooley is behind plans for the Newton Hills subdivision mentioned in this article.