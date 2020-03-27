The Raptor Inventory Nest Survey is including Cache County in their long-term monitoring efforts this year. The all-volunteer organization works in conjunction with the Utah Bureau of Land Management in a statewide effort to have a database on all known eagle, hawk and owl nests in the state as well as hatchlings for each species.
“We’re about caring for the birds,” said Robyn MacDuff, the director for RINS.
MacDuff said collecting data on the birds and placing that data in one repository helps identify the trends and even potential problems in the environment. If there are problems with small mammals in the food chain, problems with fire or drought, it will affect the population of raptors in the area.
“Raptors are just an indicator species, really,” MacDuff said. “They’re an apex species — they’re at the top of the food chain.”
For instance, MacDuff said there has been a good upsurge in osprey and bald eagle nesting over the past 10 years.
“That is speaking, a little bit, to the fisheries,” MacDuff said.
Despite hurdles created by COVID-19, MacDuff said RINS has been able to roll out their survey season and is looking for volunteers in the area. MacDuff said the group usually hosts nine workshops throughout the state, but training for volunteers will now likely be done online.
Leon Jones, a RINS volunteer for four years, said his interest in the survey came from his affinity for birdwatching — an activity he now gets to enjoy with his grandson.
“I love birding,” Jones said.
For Jones, potential volunteers need only to meet one qualification: a real interest in birds and the outdoors. Jones said volunteers are trained on how to identify birds of prey and their specific nests. Volunteers may need binoculars, Jones said, but any crucial equipment that may be needed can usually be borrowed from the RINS office.
“You really don’t have to be an expert,” Jones said. “You just have to enjoy the outdoors.”
Jones said the survey season usually starts in March and ends around August. Jones encouraged anyone with information regarding the location of a nest to reach out to RINS.
RINS was formed in Utah in 2000 out of a need to continue the monitoring of raptor nests despite funding issues. According to the group's website, RINS manages the largest raptor database in the state of Utah, and works with various wildlife organizations and agencies to protect raptors and their habitats.
For more information about RINS or volunteer opportunities, visit https://rins.org/.