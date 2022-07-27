Support Local Journalism

This year, fans of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will enjoy new seating as the project to replace all the old seating comes to a close.

Fans have more seating than ever to choose from this year with the addition of nearly 700 new seats. With last year’s changes, that makes a total of 1,400 more seats available including handicapped access and seating.

