The Cache Valley Association of Realtors came together last month to restore the home of a Lewiston widow as part of their consumer outreach program.
Charlene Taylor grew up in the home on Main Street in Lewiston and has lived there ever since. When her husband passed away almost 20 years ago, it became harder for her to keep up with the house and grounds.
“She has worked so hard and worked small jobs at the convenience store, as a lunch lady — just to try to keep the home in the family — that she just wasn’t able to maintain the home,” said Emily Merkley, the association executive. “She’s just somebody that a lot of people love and wanted to be taken care of.”
The Realtors association and volunteers put new sheathing and shingles on the roof, replaced the windows and front door, painted trim, and landscaped the yard. Overall, the project took two weeks to complete.
“I could have never ever got it done by myself,” Taylor said.
According to Merkley, the Realtors association has had a consumer outreach program for many years but has only recently shifted its focus toward housing.
“We realized our core values circle around home ownership, so we wanted to bring it back to that cause,” Merkley said.
With the renovations on Taylor’s house complete, the Realtors will begin a roadside cleanup that will likely be their last project together before a new committee is elected.
“We’ll have Realtors nominate somebody like we did this year … and that committee can choose a project for the 2020 year,” said Blake Ostler, the chairman of the Consumer Outreach Committee.
The Realtors association has six committee members, most from different real estate brokerages.
“Realtors are really good that way: They compete with each other, but when need they can work together really well too,” Merkley said. “As an association we are one group with one mission, and that’s to promote home ownership, to get people in houses, and to help people to be able to sustain that dream.”