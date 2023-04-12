hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Recovery Café — a nonprofit in Logan focused on hosting 12-step programs and creating a healthy environment for individuals struggling with addiction — is hosting a fundraising bowling activity Saturday at The Fun Park between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to information provided by Recovery Café, sponsoring a full team of up to six people costs $600 and includes lunch, bowling shoes and a round of bowling.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.