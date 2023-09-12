On Monday — the National Day of Service and Remembrance — the American Red Cross of Utah urged people, if they are able, to consider giving blood.
A slump in blood donations this summer has the American Red Cross a little worried for hospitals that rely on the life-saving substance for its patients.
“September 11 serves as a powerful reminder of our collective strength during times of crisis,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, said in a news release.
“We encourage Utah residents to embrace the sense of community and service that this day represents by making a blood donation. Your contribution could prove lifesaving,” she said in the release.
A nationwide blood shortage following a summer-long deficit in donations has caused “an alarming shortfall of about 30,000 donations last month,” according to information from the organization.
The Red Cross’s blood supply has been strained due to a prolonged slump in donations over the summer, worsened by weather-related disasters that led to the cancellation of blood drives and the closure of donation centers resulting in thousands of units of blood going uncollected. The devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia in Florida and Georgia further contributed to this trend, with more canceled blood drives and hundreds of potential donors unable to contribute.
Currently, hospital demand for blood exceeds the rate of incoming donations, causing a 25% decrease in the Red Cross national blood supply in August.
“Our shortfall of about 30,000 donations last month has left us struggling to meet the nationwide demand for lifesaving blood products,” Ruster said. “However, there is a way to end this blood emergency in our nation — a simple act of kindness in the form of a blood donation.”
According to the organization, Red Cross plays a pivotal role in maintaining the country’s blood supply, contributing around 40% of all collected blood. To meet the needs of patients at more than 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers, the Red Cross must collect 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations daily.
While all blood types are needed, there is a critical need for type O and platelet donors. Type O positive is the most frequently transfused blood type, while O negative serves as the universal donor and often used in emergency situations when the patient’s blood type cannot be quickly determined. Platelets provide a unique blood product for hospital patients, like those fighting cancer.
Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
“We encourage all Utahns to honor this day of service and remembrance by donating blood and making a difference in someone’s life,” Ruster said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.