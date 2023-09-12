hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On Monday — the National Day of Service and Remembrance — the American Red Cross of Utah urged people, if they are able, to consider giving blood.

A slump in blood donations this summer has the American Red Cross a little worried for hospitals that rely on the life-saving substance for its patients.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.