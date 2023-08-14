More than 630,000 Utah students are expected to return to school this week and for parents and students alike, safety should be priority.
That’s the message of the American Red Cross of Utah, which is offering safety tips “to help ensure a safe start to the new academic year,” the organization shared in a news release.
More than 25,000 children are injured and about 100 children are killed while walking to or from school by distracted or speeding drivers nationwide, according to the Transportation Research Board, a part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
“As students embark on a new school year, their safety is our top priority,” said Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “Often, students may be distracted or not paying close attention when walking. This makes it even more crucial for drivers to be vigilant. By following these essential tips, we can collectively foster a safer environment for students and create a smooth transition back to school.”
Drivers should slow down as children head back to school, according to the press release. Yellow flashing lights on a bus indicate it’s preparing to stop, requiring motorists to slow down and be ready to stop.
Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off. Drivers must stop behind, beside or when approaching a stopped bus until its red lights stop flashing, the stop arm retracts and all children are safe.
Additional safety tips from the Red Cross include the following:
If your student rides a bus to school, ensure they plan to arrive at their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus.
Students should only board the bus after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to do so. They should only get on their designated bus, not an alternate one.
Students should remain in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.
Cross the street only at corners, obey traffic signals and stay on the crosswalks.
Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
If children travel to school in a car, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly and they should ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.
If a teenager is driving to school, parents should demand seatbelts are used. Teen drivers should not use their cell phones to text or make calls and should avoid eating or drinking while driving.
Students who bike to school should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic.
When walking to school, students should only cross the street at intersections, preferably where the school has placed crossing guards.
Parents should accompany young children to school as well as children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for students to walk to school with a friend or classmate.
The American Red Cross said it is a good idea to prepare for emergencies.
“Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school in case a disaster or an unforeseen event occurs,” reads the news release. “Develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens while children are at school and parents are at work.”
