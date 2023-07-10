Blood donations

 In an effort to raise awareness and encourage blood donations in light of the country's supply shortage, the American Red Cross has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of 'Shark Week,' July 17-31, and the Aug. 6 theatrical release of science fiction thriller film: 'Meg 2: The Trench.'

 Courtesy of American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region

There’s a trend happening across the county: “The nation's blood supply is being depleted faster than blood donations are coming in, resulting in a shortfall of about 50,000 donations over the past two months.”

That’s the message of the American Red Cross. And it’s a trend it doesn’t want to continue.


