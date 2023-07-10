In an effort toraise awareness and encourage blood donations in light of the country's supply shortage, the American Red Cross has teamedwith Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of 'Shark Week,' July 17-31, and the Aug. 6 theatrical release of science fiction thriller film: 'Meg 2: The Trench.'
There’s a trend happening across the county: “The nation's blood supply is being depleted faster than blood donations are coming in, resulting in a shortfall of about 50,000 donations over the past two months.”
That’s the message of the American Red Cross. And it’s a trend it doesn’t want to continue.
The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, according to the organization, and it needs to collect about 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations daily to meet demand.
In an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations, Red Cross has upped the game in trying to spark interest for donating life-saving blood by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of "Shark Week," July 17-31, and the Aug. 6 theatrical release of science fiction thriller film "Meg 2: The Trench."
Red Cross calls it an “exciting collaboration” that “aims to engage the public in a summer of sharks while simultaneously replenishing the national blood supply.”
Donors, knowing they have helped provide life-saving substance for someone else, will receive a tangible gift in return. All those who donate blood between July 17-31 will receive an officially licensed "Shark Week" t-shirt, exclusively available at Red Cross blood drives and donation centers while supplies last.
Messages on the shirt read, "Don't be cold-blooded" and "Donate Blood."
The Red Cross is offering additional time-sensitive gifts to donors who give blood or platelets:
Give blood by July 11 and get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, available while supplies last. Additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.
Give blood by July 16 and receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
Give blood July 12-Aug 12 to be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Further details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
Jeremiah Lafranca, executive director of the American Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter, said the summer’s decline in donations can strain supply, “meaning hospitals might not have what they need to save lives. And any one of us — family member, neighbor, close friend — could need a life-saving blood transfusion due to an accident or illness."
There are several ways to schedule an appointment, including using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors of all blood types are needed — particularly type O, the blood group hospitals use most.
"Blood donations are a lifeline for patients in need, and the current shortage is a cause for concern," added Dr. Walter Kelley, medical director for the Rocky Mountain Division of the American Red Cross. "By partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery during the well-known Shark Week, we hope to bring attention to the need for blood donations at a critical time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.