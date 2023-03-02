Many have been impacted by this season’s heavy winter snowfall, including the American Red Cross, which had to cancel some blood drives recently due to wintry weather.
According to Michael Smauldon, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Utah & Southwest Wyoming Chapter, blood donations come in waves. They usually taper off during summer and winter, but this season was harder hit.
“We had some stoppage and cancellations when the big storm hit last week,” he said. “About 500 potential units were lost at that time. That was a serious concern, but we put the safety of our staff first. We don’t want people driving in bad weather.”
The Red Cross, which is celebrating 80 years this year, is encouraging donations.
“We have several blood drives that occur throughout the year in Cache Valley,” he said. The best way to find when and where a blood drive will be held is to access redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code. “It will bring up the blood drives in your area.”
On Wednesday, using the zip code 84321, eight locations in the valley were still accepting donations.
The most sought-after blood type is O-negative, Smauldon said. On average, people can donate blood every 56 days, except for those supplying “double red” blood cell donations — when whole blood is drawn and the red cells are separated and retained — who can donate every 112 days.
The call for donations also comes during Red Cross Month, which began in 1943 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt to recognize those who give back through the American Red Cross. Every president since Roosevelt has issued the proclamation.
And the giving is not just about blood.
On March 22, individuals can join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
“The Red Cross of Utah brings help and hope to those in need, but we can’t do our work without the contributions of others,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, said in a statement.
“From showing up to support families devastated by a home fire to providing lifesaving blood to hospital patients, we’re there because so many people are willing to find a way to donate to our efforts. Red Cross Month is a special opportunity to remind everyone the Red Cross needs and appreciates your generosity, year-round.”
Smauldon told The Herald Journal that donated blood lasts for only 42 days before it needs to be replenished.
“And so there is always a need,” he said. “We’re always looking to replenish blood supplies to make sure the hospitals have enough to take care of trauma victims, cancer patients, and surgery patients throughout Utah. We tend to get a slow-down during the holiday months, and it’s hard to recover during winter. We’re now past January and February and we’re still not where we want to be. That’s why we’re still pushing out the need to donate.”
Smauldon said there are no specific activities planned for the 80-year anniversary, or for Red Cross Month, but it looks forward to getting involved in the local communities. Visiting schools are on the agenda.
“We’re really looking forward to getting into the schools to teach kids how to be resilient when it comes to disasters,” he said. “Looking further ahead, we want to get into the communities to teach them how to build a kit, how to make a plan, and how to be informed during an emergency or disaster.”
With a heavy winter, he said the organization also is working with local agencies, keeping an on spring to see how it may assist in case of any spring flooding.
Smauldon also reminds people that if they cannot donate blood, they can donate money or their time. Each is appreciated.
“We’re looking to recruit more volunteers,” he said. “We kind of lost a lot of volunteers during COVID, and so we’re looking to refresh our volunteer core, especially with the snowpack this year. We want to make sure we are prepared if flooding occurs.”
