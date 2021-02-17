“It doesn’t take anyone special; it takes someone willing,” said Meg Buonforte, a recruitment coordinator with Catholic Community Services of Utah’s Refugee Foster Care program.
Catholic Community Services of Utah is currently expanding its Refugee Foster Care program to include the Logan area. The expansion aims to grow the foster family network for children who have entered the United States without being accompanied by their biological family.
“Placing youth in homes where they can feel seen, known, and cherished is a top priority for Catholic Community Services,” the organization stated in a press release. “Every child deserves to experience life in a stable home, alongside a caring family.”
Primarily, Buonforte said the parents in these circumstances have been displaced or have gone missing, and the youths have gone to refugee camps around the world where they can be resettled.
“They are in refugee camps for, sometimes, several years,” Buonforte said. “Three or four years usually for minors; for adults (the) average wait is 17 and a half years.”
Currently, however, many of the youths are not coming from refugee camps but rather their homes in South America — a circumstance Bouforte believes will change with the new presidential administration and projections of COVID-19 restrictions.
“They’re fleeing persecution and threats of death through drug cartels,” Buonforte said, explaining that when youths decline to assist cartels life-threatening pressures are applied to them and their family.
Buonforte said the organization is looking for foster families who speak Spanish or are bilingual and can foster a youth for an extended period of time. CCS follows the same licensing requirements as state foster care; parents must be over 21 years of age, must pass a background check and submit an affidavit from their doctor stating they are physically and mentally capable of being foster parents.
“They have to show that they can financially support themselves without the stipend that we give them,” Buonforte said. The stipend is typically $28 a day.
The organization offers family consultants, case managers and transition to adult living coaches to assist the foster youth and families. A variety of other services — including medical care, mental health treatment, job training and legal services — are offered until the youths age out at 21.
But, frankly, Buonforte said it’s hard to find willing families. Which is why CCS is expanding to Logan.
“It’s kind of a daunting thing to think about, bringing a new child into your home,” Buonforte said.
Families of all kinds have fostered, according to Buonforte, including those with or without their own biological kids, empty nesters and even grandparents.
“Anyone that has compassion for youth can foster,” Buonforte said, “and can foster really, really successfully.”
CCS’ Refugee Foster Care program has been operating since the ‘70s, according to the press release. The organization operates migration and refugee services to relocate those fleeing from persecution and assist with legal immigration, basic needs programs to help those experiencing homelessness in Northern Utah.
In an effort to not paint an unrealistic picture, Buonforte said interested families are often paired with a current refugee foster family to get an idea for what they might expect.
Those interested in opening homes to youth who have entered the United States without the comfort of a family can contact Meg Buonforte by phone at (801)428-1283 or via email at mbuonforte@ccsutah.org.